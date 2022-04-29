HPU Tree Planting 1.jpg

A local high school is in full bloom with the addition of 12 new trees donated and planted by High Point University and the city of High Point. HPU’s Arboretum and Botanical Gardens team, joined by Southwest Guilford High School students and city of High Point workers, planted the trees on April 29.

HPU Continues Annual Tree Planting at Southwest Guilford High School

Each year, this project is one of many ways HPU honors Arbor Day. Arbor Day is a holiday dedicated to tree planting and increasing awareness of the importance of trees. Pictured from left to right are Jacob Gilbert, garden tech at HPU; Andy Piper, senior planner for the city of High Point; Matt Mahoney, HPU’s director of grounds; Patrick Moore, HPU’s gardens coordinator; and Mike Mode, AP science teacher at Southwest Guilford High School.

HPU worked with Southwest Guilford High School’s Mike Mode, an AP science teacher, to coordinate the planting of trees at the school with students in his genetics class. His students recently learned about different kinds of trees.

“HPU and the city of High Point’s contribution to our school will benefit students for years to come,” said Mode. “They have been very generous with both their time and resources to provide this opportunity to Southwest Guilford High School.”

Students involved in the tree planting prepared the ground, helped carry trees and planted them. HPU’s Patrick Moore, pictured left, helped a student plant one of the fruit trees. HPU donated peach, apricot, pear, plum and persimmon trees to plant around the school. 

Students involved in today’s project prepared the ground and carefully planted them to successfully grow. Jasmin Golden, a high school junior, has experience planting trees and says this is something she enjoys doing to help others.

“I was excited when I found out we’d be planting trees with HPU,” said Golden. “When I found out we were specifically planting fruit trees, I was excited because it’s a way to help people in need, and it’s also sustainable. Participating in this event is a way to give back to the school, too.”

HPU brought peach, apricot, pear, plum and persimmon trees, as well as others, to plant around the school.

Each year, this project is one of many ways HPU honors Arbor Day. Arbor Day is a holiday dedicated to tree planting and increasing awareness of the importance of trees. Patrick Moore, HPU’s gardens coordinator, says the annual event is important to teach the next generation about trees and plants.

“HPU’s Arboretum and Botanical Gardens team connect with a local community organization every year to donate and plant trees to celebrate Arbor Day,” said Moore. “This year, we partnered with the city of High Point to donate two redbud, two dogwood, three oak, and five fruit trees to Southwest Guilford High School. Community outreach is an integral part of the mission of our campus arboretum. It is important for HPU to help spread the awareness and importance of trees with our community, especially with our young adults.”

