HIGH POINT, N.C., Jan. 29, 2021 – In honor of Black History Month, High Point University has commissioned sculptures of Harriet Tubman and Thurgood Marshall to be the newest additions to a long list of inspirational leaders featured on HPU’s campus.
Tubman and Marshall will join 30 sculptures across campus, including those of Martin Luther King, Jr., Rosa Parks, George Washington Carver, John Coltrane, Maya Angelou, Gandhi, Amelia Earhart, Sir Isaac Newton and more. These sculptures surround students with influential people who inspired the world and accomplished great things in their lives.
Tubman was born into slavery in 1913 and grew to be an American abolitionist and political activist. She escaped slavery and made more than a dozen missions to rescue approximately 70 enslaved people, including family and friends, using safe houses known as the Underground Railroad. During the American Civil War, she served as an armed scout and spy for the Union Army. Later in her life, she was an activist in the movement for women’s suffrage.
Marshall was born in the early 1900s and was descended from enslaved people on both sides of his family. He was a graduate of Howard University School of Law and later established a private legal practice in Baltimore before founding the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund. He was an American lawyer and civil rights activist who served as Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States from 1967 until 1991.
The sculptures are expected to arrive on campus this summer.
