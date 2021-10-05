HIGH POINT, N.C., Oct. 5, 2021 – High Point University Emergency Medical Services (HPUEMS), a student-based organization, hosted a blood drive on Sept. 15 for the local American Red Cross.
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a severe shortage of blood in U.S. blood banks,” said Chris Tashner,1st Lt. with HPUEMS and an HPU sophomore. “Our organization and HPU recognized this issue and wanted to do our part in helping to save the lives of others.”
The group collected 153 units of blood, which in turn will save up to 456 lives. This also surpasses the organization’s initial goal of 134 units.
“High Point University’s partnership with the Red Cross has been a huge success in helping maintain the blood supply and providing the lifesaving resource that so many patients need,” said Adam White, account representative with the American Red Cross. “We are very thankful for the High Point University EMS program and their efforts in leading the students, faculty and staff to host an extremely successful blood drive.”
HPUEMS is a volunteer organization made up of licensed EMTs, CNAs, firefighters and pre-allied health science students. The group strives to improve the health of HPU’s campus one action at a time.
