HIGH POINT, N.C., Oct. 29, 2020 – With growing enrollment for the 2020-21 academic year, High Point University welcomed nine new faculty members this year to the Nido R. Qubein School of Communication, Earl N. Phillips School of Business and David R. Hayworth College of Arts and Sciences.
These new faculty members are part of 25 total new faculty members to join HPU this fall. Click here to read more about 16 new faculty members who joined HPU’s growing health and sciences programs.
David R. Hayworth College of Arts and Sciences
Cameron Zinsou, Visiting Instructor of History
Cameron Zinsou teaches two sections of “Foundations of Western Civilization” and two sections of “American Aspirations, 1914 to Present” in HPU’s David R. Hayworth College of Arts and Sciences. His area of expertise includes civil and military relations at the local level. He is also a specialist in the Operation Anvil/Dragoon, the allied invasion of southern France in August 1944.
Zinsou’s current research is about daily life in southern France during World War II. Specifically, he’s looking into the definition of “occupation” and whether or not a sovereign nation can occupy its own citizens' property or possessions.
He previously taught as a teaching assistant at the University of North Texas and teaching assistant and instructor at Mississippi State University. He is also involved in the Society for Military History. He served as the graduate student representative for the Society and in 2017, and the society awarded him with the Allan R. Millett Dissertation Research Fellowship Award for his work.
“History is ubiquitous,” says Zinsou. “It informs the way we live our lives presently, and conversations about our history permeate our daily life. I want to show our students how different people have interpreted separate events through time. I hope to make students aware that history is a living, breathing entity that is constantly revised and contested. The best interpretations of history are evidence-based and built off of the work of previous historians.”
Dr. Alec Szalewski, Assistant Professor of Criminal Justice
As an assistant professor of criminal justice, Dr. Alec Szalewski teaches a variety of courses, such as probation, parole, and community corrections, in the David R. Hayworth College of Arts and Sciences. Szalewski will be conducting research, advising students and participating in service projects.
His area of expertise includes macro and micro level influences on lethal and non-lethal violence. His recent prior publications focus on homicide, specifically, intimate partner homicide and family homicide.
He earned his Ph.D. with an emphasis on criminology at the University of Central Florida, where he also taught as a graduate teaching associate. During his time at UCF, he also published four peer-reviewed journal articles, presented at conferences, and served as a reviewer for peer-reviewed academic articles. He was a recipient of the Office of Research and Commercialization (ORC) Doctoral Fellowship at the University of Central Florida for the 2017-2018 academic year.
“Criminal justice and criminology are a deep topic that do not often have one answer or one perspective,” says Szalewski. “My goal for the students taking my courses is not only for them to learn the material through deeper discussion and interaction with each other, but to be able to extend that understanding past the basic subject matter. My classes challenge students to critically analyze and understand the topics as a whole and from other perspectives, even those perspectives that may not be agreed with. I believe this not only helps the students better learn the basic subject matter, but it gives them an opportunity to better recognize the concepts and ideas as a whole.”
Dr. Abby Broughton, Assistant Professor of French
Dr. Abby Broughton teaches both the beginner and intermediate French series in HPU’s David R. Hayworth College of Arts and Sciences. These courses introduce students to Francophone language and culture, help them build a strong foundation in French and are also the gateway into advanced language courses.
Her research focuses on developing the interpretive mode and critical cultural awareness in the French classroom. Most recently, she has been working with social reading technologies to transform students’ reading experience in French.
She has previously worked in France and holds a Bachelor of Arts in French and International Studies, a Master of Arts in French Language and Literature, and a Ph.D. in French and Second Language Studies. Broughton earned her doctoral degree at Vanderbilt University, where she combined her love of Francophone literature and passion for pedagogy in a degree that focused both on French and Second Language Studies. Broughton taught French while earning her master’s and doctoral degrees and has experience in all levels of language study.
“The majority of my students are in their first year, so it is exciting for me as a professor to be one of their first points of contact on campus,” says Broughton. “The skills they learn in these courses will serve them throughout their careers at High Point University and in their own lives as they navigate our interconnected world.”
Dr. Humberto González Chávez, Assistant Professor of Italian
Dr. Humberto González Chávez is teaching primarily elementary, intermediate and advanced language and culture courses in HPU’s David R. Hayworth College of Arts and Sciences. He plans to develop new courses in his area of specialty and to collaborate in HPU’s study abroad program in Sicily. Beyond teaching, he will co-lead co-curricular activities such as the Italian Club and the Tavola Italiana. He is currently working to found a chapter of Gamma Kappa Alpha, the national honor society for Italian, and hopes to induct its first class in spring 2021.
González Chávez has been teaching Italian language, literature and culture for more than 10 years at universities in the United States and abroad. He has held appointments at Ohio State University, University of North Texas, Baylor University, Charles University in Prague and New York University. He also taught an intensive language course at the Yale School of Architecture. González Chávez specializes in late medieval Italian literature with particular interest in Dante’s “Divine Comedy” and Petrarch’s “Rerum vulgarium fragmenta.”
He holds a Bachelor of Arts in music performance from Texas Christian University, a Master of Arts in Italian studies from Ohio State University, a Master of Arts in Italian language and literature from Yale University, and a Master of Philosophy and Ph.D. in Italian literature from New York University.
“I hope that I am able to convey to my students that there is nothing that compares to learning to speak and understand another language,” says González Chávez. “It gives you a profound insight into a different culture that you cannot achieve by studying any of its other artifacts. It also prepares you better than anything else for acquiring a deeper appreciation of those very artifacts which are at the center of other fields of inquiry from literature and art to science, political theory and philosophy.”
Dr. Rodney Reynolds, Assistant Professor of Anthropology
Dr. Rodney Reynolds teaches in the Department of Sociology and Anthropology in HPU’s David R. Hayworth College of Arts and Sciences. His courses focus on social and cultural anthropology, including medical anthropology. He has created and will teach a new honors course in the spring 2020 semester about material culture, which will explore the relationships and meanings that grow out human relationships with things.
Reynolds is an anthropologist and has worked in Latin America over the past few years, specifically in Mexico. While in Mexico, he was funded to explore obesity in family contexts. Last year, he completed a public engagement focused project around mindful walking that explored how well-being is generated through locomotion and attention to one’s sensory environment. Reynolds is currently involved in a study with a Peru-based research group that seeks to describe and analyze how COVID-19 and quarantine has impacted people over 60 in one of Lima Peru’s low income neighborhoods.
He has been teaching and conducting research for more than a decade in anthropology and the social sciences. Reynolds holds a Ph.D. in anthropology and a master’s degree in anthropology with a concentration in material culture, both from University College London.
“I hope to create a learning environment conducive to inspired and critical dialogue among my students,” says Reynolds.
Nido R. Qubein School of Communication
Dr. Tanisha Watkins, Instructor of Communication
Dr. Tanisha Watkins teaches human communication and two graduate courses – data decision-making and the MA-CBL Capstone, which are a part of HPU’s new Master’s in Communication and Business Leadership program. Watkins is also a member of HPU’s Institutional Review Boards committee.
Watkins’ research revolves around improving adolescent sexual health outcomes by creating student-informed sex education curricula and developing social media campaigns. These interests were sparked when Watkins was pursuing her master’s degree in the HPU’s strategic communication program. Watkins continues to explore adolescent sexual health in school environments, and her current research explores how high school officials can work with local health departments to create, disseminate and evaluate student-informed sexual health curricula.
Her work has been featured at national and international conferences for the National Communication Association, the American Public Health Association, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Society for the Scientific Study of Sexuality.
She received a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from the University of Miami, a Master of Arts in Strategic Communication from HPU and Ph.D. in Consumer Behavior from Purdue University.
“Through memorable and lively class discussions, I want to show students how to use language and their voices to make change in the world,” says Watkins.
Dr. Candice Edrington, Assistant Professor of Strategic Communication
Dr. Candice Edrington is teaching human communication, public relations techniques and mixed methods research and analysis, which is a graduate course in the strategic communication program, in HPU’s Nido R. Qubein School of Communication. She serves on two thesis committees and is responsible for training the department on a new research software, Crimson Hexagon.
She brings experience in both quantitative and qualitative methods to HPU, where she explores digital activism by examining and analyzing the intersections of social movements, strategic communication and social media through a public relations lens. She has a passion for social justice and change that fuels the desire to uncover both visual and textual messaging strategies used in social movements that promote action and build relationships.
Edrington has professional experience in communication and public relations as an adjunct instructor, instructor of record, independent public relations consultant, coordinator of communications, interim academic affairs coordinator and director of engagement. She most recently served as editorial assistant for the Communication Education Journal.
She earned her Ph.D. in communication, rhetoric and digital media with emphasis in digital public relations from North Carolina State University, a master’s degree in strategic communication with emphasis in public relations from High Point University, and bachelor’s degree in business administration with concentration in marketing from Winthrop University.
“As an instructor, I hope to not only prepare students for careers in strategic communication and public relations, but to facilitate the co-creation of knowledge through critical thinking, relationship building and hands-on experience,” says Edrington. “In the classroom, I aim to foster a positive learning space where diversity and inclusion, most of all, and students’ ideas, are welcomed. High importance is placed on implementing assignments that are not only grounded in theory, but practical in nature.
Nakia Shelton, Assistant Professor of Strategic Communication
Nakia Shelton teaches graphic software packages, infographics, practicum in publicity methods and strategic message development in advertising in HPU’s Nido R. Qubein School of Communication.
Her area of expertise includes design thinking, which is a creative problem-solving process that involves empathy and developing a deeper level of understanding about people in order to inform innovative and creative solutions. For her thesis, Shelton used design thinking to explore burnout among designers in the workplace and propose solutions.
This is Shelton’s first position in academia, but she brings 15 years of experience as a designer and design manager in public and private sector institutions and companies. She has a Bachelor of Fine Arts in art with a concentration in graphic design from Longwood University. She earned her Master of Fine Arts in design thinking from Radford University.
“By integrating and imparting my industry experience, I hope to provide real-world context to the subject matter through hands-on, interactive learning, while also encouraging and supporting students in reaching their full creative potential,” says Shelton.
Earl N. Phillips School of Business
Dr. Greg Page, Assistant Professor of the Practice of Healthcare Management
Dr. Greg Page brings extensive experience in healthcare management to High Point University’s Earl N. Phillips School of Business at a most opportune time with the creation of the new minor in healthcare management and a specialization in healthcare management within the MBA program. His areas of expertise include patient satisfaction, process improvement, lean processes, patient safety, revenue cycle operations and physician relations.
Over the last 23 years, Page’s experience includes pharmaceutical sales, working in the start-up company that became Minute Clinic, serving as the healthcare administration officer onboard a nuclear powered aircraft carrier, a leadership position in revenue cycle operations in the Texas Medical Center and serving as the chief operating officer of a 125-bed community hospital. Page has also held leadership positions in post-acute care at a continuing care retirement community and at a rehabilitation and nursing center in the UNC Health System.
Page received the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for Meritorious Service while onboard the USS Nimitz during Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Page earned his doctorate in public health from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; his MBA and Master of Healthcare Administration at the University of Minnesota; and his bachelor’s degree in economics at Southwestern University in Georgetown. He is also a fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE). Page’s current and previous affiliations and board memberships include: board member American College of Healthcare Executives, Raleigh, North Carolina, Chapter; board member American College of Healthcare Executives, Charlotte, North Carolina, Chapter; board member of the Master’s in Healthcare Administration Advisory Board, UNC-Charlotte; Health Reach Community Clinic, Integrative Medicine Task Force volunteer; Virginia B. Andes Volunteer Community Clinic, committee chair; and board member American Association of Healthcare Administrative Management, Texas, Chapter.
