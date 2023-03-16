HPU Announces Community Events for March and April
HIGH POINT, N.C., March 16, 2023 – High Point University invites the community to campus for an exciting lineup of cultural events. The spring schedule for March and April includes a variety of speakers, art, music and theater performances.
Triad residents can sign up to receive email updates about community events at HPU throughout the year by visiting the community events newsletter. More information and the complete list of community events can be found at www.highpoint.edu/live/. You also can receive notifications about events by downloading the HPU Community App on the HPU guidebook.
“Happenings,” the spring dance concert produced by the Department of Theater and Dance, will be performed March 16 to 18 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center. The spring dance concert features new works choreographed by dance students. You can find complimentary ticket information by going to www.highpoint.edu/theater/tickets.
A Juror’s Talk will be held at Sechrest Art Gallery on March 29 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. ARTIFACT BOLD 2023 is a national exhibition of graphic design, new media, illustration and the expanded field that will be on HPU’s campus from March 20 to April 14. Join jurors on March 29 as they talk about the exhibit. This event is free and open to the public.
The Instrumental Chamber Ensembles Concert is on March 29 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hayworth Chapel on HPU’s campus. This concert features the string quartet, percussion ensemble, clarinet ensemble, brass trio and more. Tickets can be reserved at www.highpoint.edu/music/concerts.
Don’t miss the Clarinet and Percussion Ensemble Concert on April 14 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hayworth Chapel. The concert will feature works performed by the Clarinet Ensemble and the Percussion Ensemble in an intimate and inviting space. Complimentary tickets can be reserved at www.highpoint.edu/music/concerts.
Senior Connie Quagliata presents BLOOM, a senior dance capstone of new choreography on April 14 and 15 at 7:30 p.m. in the Empty Space Theater. Her choreography explores the journey of undergoing change and how to juggle the concept of motherhood and dance. It is learning to adapt to a new environment, grow and bloom. This show is dedicated to her daughter, Violet. Tickets can be reserved at www.highpoint.edu/theater/tickets.
HPU’s Department of Theater and Dance invites you to performances of “Silent Sky,” a play by Lauren Gunderson and directed by Doug Brown, chair and associate professor of theater and performance. Shows will be held April 20-22 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center. The play follows Henrietta Leavitt, who begins working at the Harvard Observatory in the early 1900s, where she finds herself not able to express her own ideas. She instead joins a group of women “computers,” charting the stars for a renowned astronomer who has little interest in the women’s probing theories. Leavitt finds herself trying to balance her dedication to science with family obligations and the possibility of love. The true story of the 19th century astronomer explores a woman’s place in society during a time of immense scientific discoveries. Tickets are free and open to the public at www.highpoint.edu/theater/tickets.
Mozart’s REQUIEM will be performed by all the HPU choirs with accompaniment from the HPU Community Orchestra and featuring local high school choral ensembles on April 24 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center. Dr. Marc Ashley Foster, professor of music and director of choral activities, will lead the ensembles for the concert. East Forsyth High School Chorus, Southwest Guilford High School Chorus and Wheatmore High School Chorus will join the ensemble. Tickets are free and can be reserved at www.highpoint.edu/music/concerts.
The High Point University Wind Ensemble, under the direction of Dr. Brian Meixner, presents “Departures” on April 26 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center. Reserve your free tickets at www.highpoint.edu/music/concerts.
