HPU Announces Community Enrichment Series This Spring
HIGH POINT, N.C., March 8, 2022 – High Point University invites the community to campus for an exciting lineup of cultural events. The spring schedule includes a variety of speakers, art, music and theater performances.
Triad residents can sign up to receive email updates about community events at HPU throughout the year by visiting this link. More information and the complete list of community events can be found at https://www.highpoint.edu/live/. They also can receive notifications about events by downloading the HPU Community App here.
“Evolution,” the spring dance concert, will be performed March 17-19 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center. The spring concert will feature eight new works with choreography by students Abby Williamson, Alison Carroll, Connie Quagliata, Lauren Johnson, Melanie Fitts, Olivia Keider, Quinn Van Popering and Tabitha McGuire. You can purchase tickets at http://www.highpoint.edu/theater/tickets.
“Galaxies In Her Eyes” will be performed at the High Point University Culp Planetarium on April 1 at 7:30 p.m., as well as April 2-3 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The short, family-friendly opera tells the story of a young girl who dreams of going to the stars. Her character is patterned after NASA Astronaut Dr. Mae Jemison. She weaves together the stories of astronomical pioneers Annie Jump Cannon, Katherine Johnson and Ada Lovelace, whose work helps make that journey possible. Across time and space, she discovers a sisterhood of science which is defined by collaboration, perseverance, a fascination with the unknown and the importance of doing your math homework. “Galaxies In Her Eyes” is made possible by generous support from the HPU Department of Music, the National Science Foundation, the Winston-Salem Symphony, the HPU Cultural Programs Committee, and the Stephen and Linda Stone family. Tickets will be available at https://www.highpoint.edu/theater/tickets/.
“Periphery” is a play that focuses on the events surrounding the 1960 sit-in at the Greensboro Woolworth store. It focuses on ordinary citizens impacted by this national event. This production will be performed April 10-13 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center.
The central stories in “Periphery” are not those of the courageous "Greensboro Four," but instead include those who stand witness to the historic events in this Southern city—those on the periphery of the sit-in demonstration—who must choose between continuing the injustices of the past or moving forward toward a more just America. This production is part of the Triad Black Lives Matter Theater Festival, which includes all eight area universities and colleges participating. Tickets for this event are available at https://www.highpoint.edu/theater/tickets/.
The High Point University Jazz Ensemble, under the direction of Dr. Robert Faub, adjunct instructor of saxophone and composition, will take the stage on April 11 at 7:30 p.m. in the Empty Space Theater on HPU’s campus. The event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required.
The second Mathematical Sciences Colloquium Series will be held on April 13 at 3:30 p.m. The virtual event will feature guest speaker Dr. Edray Goins, a professor of mathematics at Pomona College. His lecture is titled “Pomona Research in Mathematics Experience (PRiME): Reflections on a Research Learning Community.” In his presentation, he will review the successes of the program, introduce some of the mathematical research projects and discuss the future of the Research Learning Community.
To access the free, virtual event, click here. Use meeting number 2630 473 1638 and meeting password m9mMJPJ9U6i.
HPU welcomes high school and middle school girls to the first Sonia Kovalesky Mathematics Day for Girls on April 9. The virtual event, titled “DI-versity in Math: Gaming to Promote Exposure” will help female students have fun learning new math and meeting new people. The event is free to all participants. Any student interested should register at http://www.highpoint.edu/skday.
“Disney in Concert: A Dream is a Wish,” will be held on April 23 at 3 p.m. in the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center and feature Disney original music. The concert is free and open to the entire community. The High Point University Community Orchestra is partnering with the Disney Symphony Pops to feature four of their singers with a performance of Disney favorites, including selections from “Frozen,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Lion King” and more. Join the HPU Community Orchestra in the new Qubein Arena for a Disney spectacular, a concert for all ages!
The Beethoven 252 Choir and Orchestra concert, under the direction of Dr. Marc Foster, will be performed on Monday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m. at the Hayworth Fine Arts Center. This concert celebrates Beethoven’s 252nd birthday and will feature his works performed by the combined University Choirs and the orchestra. This event is open to the public. No tickets are required.
The High Point University Wind Ensemble, under the direction of Dr. Brian Meixner, will end the academic year with a concert on Wednesday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m. at the Hayworth Fine Arts Center. “Summer Winds” will recognize the graduating seniors and feature the HPU French Horn Quartet. The entire community is invited to enjoy summer tunes like the Sousa March and other music that celebrates the season. No tickets are required for this concert.
Join HPU for the Arbor Day Celebration on April 28 at 4 p.m. at the Mahler Promenade Topiary Garden. The event is free and open to the public and will include tours of the Culp Planetarium and the Caine Conservatory. Representatives from the Arbor Day Foundation will also present campus leaders with the Tree Campus Higher Education Award during the event. You can find more information at https://www.highpoint.edu/live/.
