HPU Announces Academic and Professional Achievements
HIGH POINT, N.C., July 20, 2022 – High Point University faculty and students recently received the following academic and professional awards and recognitions.
Pharmacy student recognized as the NCAP’s Student Pharmacist of the Year
Doctor of Pharmacy candidate Shane Garrettson was awarded Student Pharmacist of the Year by the North Carolina Association of Pharmacists (NCAP). His peers in the Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy nominated him for the highly prestigious award. Garrettson is the first HPU pharmacy student to be recognized by the NCAP. He was presented with the award at an NCAP convention in June.
The NCAP works to advance the profession of pharmacy and expand health care in the state. It does this by letting pharmacists practice at the top of their license and use their expertise to bridge gaps between patient and doctor.
Garrettson says HPU has helped develop him into an empathetic leader and build the life skills to advocate for the patients who need it most.
“When I first heard I’d won the award, I was flattered to be recognized for my efforts to improve equity in health care,” says Garrettson. “I always strive to use my platform to reduce health care disparities where I see them, and NCAP has afforded me another avenue to do that.”
Garrettson is expected to graduate in May 2023 with his Doctor of Pharmacy degree.
Entrepreneurship student selected as a 2022 Dejoy-Wos Scholar in D.C.
Senior Hailey Spratt was selected as a 2022 Dejoy-Wos Scholar, representing North Carolina through The Fund for American Studies in the D.C. Summer Program. The program is an eight-week academic internship experience that includes academic courses for credit, internships, professional development and a mentorship program.
Spratt also serves as an intern with the AFSA Education Foundation, a nonprofit that provides personal finance education through free curriculum, resources and training to all educators. After admittance into the program, she was named a Leadership Scholar, earning a scholarship from the Dejoy-Wos Family Foundation. Through the program, she has also been paired with a statistician at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as her mentor.
“Based on my classroom engagement, campus involvement at High Point University and within the Triad community, I felt prepared for the competitive application process and program rigor,” said Spratt. “I will be forever grateful for the wonderful experiences, excursions, knowledge acquired, new connections formed and skill sets developed to deposit into my community, country and world generating a positively impactful difference.”
Rachel Kinney recognized by the Society of Research Administrators International
HPU’s Rachel Kinney, the director of sponsored research, was selected as a “Future of the Field” honoree by the Society of Research Administrators International. The SRAI’s recognition program aims to highlight the brightest and most innovative individuals in research administration who demonstrate leadership among their peers and institutions. Kinney is an example of this innovation at HPU through her work in advancing research at the university.
She was nominated by a colleague for this recognition and proceeded by submitting her experience in research administration to qualify for the honor.
“I am grateful and humbled to be recognized alongside such talented colleagues who are doing incredible things in the field of research administration,” said Kinney. “I hope to honor this designation by passing along my experiences and knowledge to influence the next generation of research administrators as my excellent mentors and leadership did for me.
Kinney will be recognized at the SRAI 2022 Annual Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada, in November.
AACP awards Dr. Courtney Bradley with the Emerging Teaching Scholar Award
Dr. Courtney Bradley, assistant professor in the Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy, was awarded the 2022 Emerging Teaching Scholar Award by the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy. The AACP Council of Faculties Emerging Teaching Scholar award is designed to recognize exemplary pharmacy faculty who are engaged in or support scholarly teaching. The award also recognizes service and outstanding contributions to pharmacy education and schools.
“Being recognized as an AACP Emerging Teaching Scholar for 2021-2022 is a true honor,” said Bradley. “My journey as a teaching scholar has not been a path that I have accomplished individually. I have an amazing team of colleagues at High Point University’s Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy who are as committed as myself to innovative and strategic pedagogies to train the next generation of pharmacists.”
Bradley is one of five pharmacy educators to be honored with this award nationally.
