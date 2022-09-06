HPU Announces Academic and Professional Achievements
HIGH POINT, N.C., Sept. 6, 2022 – High Point University faculty and students recently received the following academic and professional awards and recognitions.
HPU Sophomore Wins National Denny’s Scholarship
Denny’s Corporation named sophomore Lillian Ellmore, a communication major from Lexington, Massachusetts, as the national winner of the 2021 Hungry for Education Scholarship Program. The program recognizes and rewards students who show initiative and creativity in helping Denny’s fight childhood hunger.
Ellmore wrote an essay and appeared as a guest on Denny’s podcast to be considered for the scholarship. She shared with the judges that “community starts in the neighborhood you live in, and seeing your community reflected back to you is a terrific way to continue to build it.” Ellmore proposed that every Denny’s hang a TV monitor and invite its guests to take pictures of themselves with their friends and family that are shared on the monitor, allowing customers to scroll through them.
“I feel great winning this scholarship,” said Ellmore. “It warms my heart knowing that people want to give the next generation of changemakers the best platform possible. I can't wait to see what happens for me in the future!”
Since its launch in 2011, the Denny’s Hungry for Education program has awarded nearly $2 million in scholarships.
NCCE Names English Professor as an Engaged Faculty Scholar
The North Carolina Campus Engagement (NCCE) network named Allison Walker, instructor of English and director of service learning for HPU’s Center for Community Engagement, as an Engaged Faculty Scholar. Two faculty members in the network are selected annually for the prestigious statewide role that lasts one year. Walker’s appointment began on July 1.
Engaged Faculty Scholars receive support from the NCCE to deepen an existing project at their school and to serve as consultants to another North Carolina university. Through this opportunity, Walker will work to expand the existing community partnerships of the HPU service learning program and add new partnerships that continue to build bridges more throughout HPU and the community.
Walker’s project is titled “A Seat at the Table: An HPU Center for Community Engagement Initiative.” As part of her project, she is coordinating the development of a partnership with River Landing at Sandy Ridge, a continuing care retirement community. This partnership will connect young adults at HPU with elder adults, growing their intercultural competency and interpersonal communication skills, two vital elements of lifelong learning.
“Empathy is one way of honoring our shared humanity and engaging with the most pressing moral questions of the 21st century,” says Walker. “In my role as an NCCE Engaged Faculty Scholar, I'm grateful for the opportunity to share this message with the High Point community and my service learning colleagues across our state. I look forward to welcoming them to a seat at the table as we continue this essential work.”
HPU Pharmacy Students’ Partnership Wins Prestigious STAR Award
A partnership between students in HPU’s Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy and the North Carolina Department of Insurance has been honored with the prestigious State Transformation in Action Recognition (STAR) award for the geriatric patient management course.
The Council of State Governments Southern Office recently presented HPU and the NCDOI with the award at the Southern Legislative Conference in Oklahoma. The conference recognized the Seniors Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) elective course that HPU offers to pharmacy students to provide them with valuable knowledge about insurance and real-world experience with Medicare beneficiaries.
“This class provides PharmD students the opportunity to impact the Medicare population, one of the largest and growing demographics we serve as pharmacists,” says Dr. Julie Cooper, associate professor of clinical sciences. “Skills gained in this course help individuals navigate Medicare and are one of many ways HPU pharmacy graduates are becoming trusted and valued members of the health care team. We are grateful for our partnership with the North Carolina Department of Insurance to make this learning experience possible for our students.”
Since 2018, 86 HPU students have gone through the program and helped more than 250 patients.
STAR recognizes creative, impactful, transferable and effective state government solutions. Each year, one exceptional program is selected by a panel of experienced policy professionals as models of innovation and effectiveness in state government in the Southern region.
HPU Interior Design Student Earns WithIt Scholarship
Junior Anastasia Avlonitis, an interior design student from Westchester County, New York, was awarded a scholarship from the WithIt Scholarship Foundation, which recognizes young women pursuing careers in the home and furnishings industry, as well as in continuing education. The national scholarship assists with college tuition costs and the opportunity to network with women in their industry at WithIt’s professional conference
Through the scholarship, Avlonitis will have access to several in-person and virtual conferences and networking events, as well as mentorship opportunities within her discipline. She plans to use this scholarship to maximize her education at HPU and to work on specific design projects.
As an aspiring interior designer, Avlonitis saw this scholarship through the WithIt organization as an opportunity to reach her goals.
“As I am developing as a student and learning so much through school and internships, I wish to gain as much knowledge within this industry as I can to enrich myself with the experience needed for my career,” says Avlonitis. “The WithIt organization represents more than just individuals with a similar passion. It empowers women wishing to enter the home building and design field that is primarily run by men.”
HPU Student Wins First Place at Business Plan Competition
Faith Griffin, an entrepreneurship major in HPU’s Phillips School of Business, won first place at the 53 Ideas Pitch Day Competition in North Carolina. Griffin took home $10,000 for her product, The Shaving Step, which she won second place for during HPU’s 2021 Business Plan Competition.
Griffin, a senior entrepreneurship major, designed the Shaving Step as an innovative step stool to make it easier and safer for women to shave in the shower.
To win the competition, she went through three rounds of judging, which included a 53-second video pitch. Afterward, 53 people were chosen to pitch their product via Zoom to the judges, and the top 10 were selected. The 10 finalists pitched their product live and were critiqued on their business model, budget and break-even point, customer validation and their presentation.
“This experience will help accelerate the launch of The Shaving Step as I hope to begin manufacturing with this funding,” says Griffin. “This was my second time coming back to this competition. In 2021, I made it to the top 53 but not the top 10. I was very excited this year that I got to the next round and used the judge’s feedback for my pitch this year.”
