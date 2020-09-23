HIGH POINT, N.C., Sept. 23, 2020 – High Point University faculty and students recently received the following academic and professional awards and recognitions.
HPU Pharmacy Professor Receives Service Award
Dr. Julie Cooper, associate professor of clinical sciences in HPU’s Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy, is this year’s recipient of the Jim Long Outstanding SHIIP Service Award. This award is given each year by the Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) to recognize an individual or organization for their continued support and endorsement of SHIIP to improve health insurance education for citizens in North Carolina.
“Working closely with the North Carolina Department of Insurance through Seniors Health Insurance Information Program allows our students to gain a deep understanding of how insurance works, and what makes health care finance a tangible reality as they grapple with how difficult it can be for some patients to access medications,” says Cooper. “We are grateful to the NCDOI for making this partnership possible.”
“We are so appreciative of the partnership with High Point University’s Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy and Dr. Cooper’s efforts to expand and enhance SHIIPs services,” says Melinda Munden, director and deputy commissioner of SHIIP Division in North Carolina’s Department of Insurance.
HPU Student Receives Scholarship from Society of Physics Students
Jessica-Rose Greene, a senior double majoring in education and physics, received a $2,000 scholarship from the Society of Physics Students. She is a member of the HPU chapter on campus.
The American Institute of Physics-Society of Physics Students Emergency Scholarship was established to provide relief funding for undergraduate students impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The qualifications for this award consisted of being an active member within the school’s chapter, showing financial need and expression of how the pandemic has impacted the student.
In the spring semester, Greene was enrolled in physics and education research classes. Due to the pandemic, she was not able to take videos of her physics experiment and present the findings, but with the help of her professors, she was able to finish the project.
“This scholarship means the world to me because it gave me hope that my story is not over,” said Greene. “The generosity of the donors at SPS gave me the security in knowing my education is not in jeopardy. I’m looking forward to finishing strong at HPU this year.”
HPU’s Dr. Bill Gentry Named 2020 Readership and Editor’s Award Winner
Dr. Bill Gentry, assistant vice president of Career and Professional Development and director of the Siegfried Leadership Fellows Program, was named a 2020 Readership and Editors’ Award winner by Training Industry, a trusted source on the business of learning.
Gentry’s article titled, “6 Topics You Should Cover in Your New Leader Mentoring Program,”
was selected for the award. The Training Industry Readership Award recognizes the most-read articles published on TrainingIndustry.com and in Training Industry Magazine from the past year. The winners were selected based on readership appeal and attention.
“I am honored for my work to be one the most-read articles of 2019 in Training Industry’s magazine,” says Gentry. “Training Industry is one of the leading sources in the training and development space about the business of learning in organizations, so it is a great thrill for me to learn about this recognition and know that it has positively impacted so many.”
Alec Garfield, HPU Biology Major, Completes Phenology Certification
Alec Garfield, a junior biology major and Natural Sciences Fellow, completed training in to become a certified Local Phenology Leader through Nature’s Notebook. Garfield is currently working with faculty mentor Dr. Niky Hughes, associate professor of biology, to establish the Mariana H. Qubein Arboretum and Botanical Gardens as an official monitoring site within the National Phenology Network.
Phenology is the timing of seasonal events and includes the timing of bud burst, flowering, and leaf senescence in trees, as well as the seasonal arrival or emergence of insects and birds. The National Phenology Network is a scientific monitoring organization that exists to collect, store and share data about the timing of seasonal events, so that scientists can better understand the changing ecology of a warmer world. The National Phenology Network has partnered with Nature’s Notebook, a citizen science platform, to gather data from a variety of locations, where observers submit regular observations for designated tree species.
“I think this is a really great program to start to give students quantifiable data to justify climate change,” says Garfield. “Through this program and its data collection, individuals can see the changes climate has on plants and animals directly, versus reading an article online. Becoming a certified leader has allowed me to gain valuable leadership attributes to utilize in other areas, as well as build my professional resume. I am so excited to be able to establish a well-distinguished program.”
Paxton Taylor, HPU Alumnus, Featured in LogoLounge
Paxton Taylor, a member of HPU’s Class of 2019, is featured in LogoLounge Book 12, a research and networking tool for graphic designers who create corporate identities or logos.
Juried by a panel of logo design giants and geniuses, only the world’s top logos make the cut. Winning logos will be published in the much anticipated Logolounge Book 12 and join a group of the most highly respected identity designers in the industry.
“Being featured in LogoLounge Book 12 is an absolute honor,” says Taylor. “Knowing that some of my design idols selected my work from 43,000 submissions and curated to be a part of the 3,000 included in the publication, is beyond words. I encourage every aspiring or practicing identity designer to consider investing in LogoLounge to have the chance for their work to be published all over the globe.”
Taylor has a graphic design studio in downtown Thomasville, North Carolina, and supports HPU students with internship opportunities.
Dr. Paul Kline Selected as a 2020 Recipient of the Emerging Leader Award
Dr. Paul Kline, assistant professor of physical therapy, has been selected by the Academy of Physical Therapy Research as a 2020 recipient of the Emerging Leader Award. He is one of 34 members to earn this distinguished award in 2020.
Kline was nominated by the academy's leadership to recognize his accomplishments and contributions to the profession and American Physical Therapy Association (APTA), early in his career. Kline serves as the chair of the Nominating Committee for the Biomechanics Special Interest Group within the Academy of Physical Therapy Research. He also serves as an abstract and grant reviewer for the APTA.”
“I am honored to receive this award from the Academy of Physical Therapy Research,” says Kline. “The academy’s mission to integrate physical therapy research into clinical practice is important to me personally, and serving the Academy has been tremendously rewarding. I look forward to continuing to serve this great organization.”
Kline will be recognized in the December 2020 issue of PT in Motion Magazine.
Physical Therapy Students Complete Their First Service Learning Course
Sara Burnett, Greer Guncheon, Allie Hatcher, Claire Love, Gabby Mace and Danja Worden, all in HPU’s Class of 2021, participated in the first Service Learning Course offered by the Department of Physical Therapy.
The course was an advanced neurological patient care selective developed by Dr. Renee Hamel, assistant professor of physical therapy. In the course, the students worked to provide weekly pro bono physical therapy services to the neurological patient population of the Triad. They were trained in utilizing telehealth for the safety of the patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, students completed a service project in which they created comprehensive, evidence-based educational resources for patients and their families.
The students worked together and developed handouts that cover a variety of important topics including mental health, nutrition, proper positioning, easing caregiver burden, building ramps for home entry, and signs and symptoms of neurological risk factors.
The class was scheduled to participate in a medical mission trip to a neurological patient care camp through Friends of the Redeemer United (FOR U) to Top Hill, Jamaica, as part of this course, but it was canceled due to the pandemic.
“While it was sad that the trip portion to Jamaica was canceled due to COVID-19, this class gave me meaningful experiences with patients,” says Hatcher. “It was a whole new challenge to treat patients over telehealth, especially ones with complex diagnoses such as strokes. I had to adapt my way of communicating and teaching in order to best meet the needs of my patients.”
“When I created this Service Learning Course, I wanted the students to learn how to creatively and effectively serve patients with neurological conditions both in the U.S. and internationally,” says Hamel. “When the pandemic forced us to cancel the trip to a neurological patient care camp in rural Jamaica and transition to online learning, we took that as an opportunity to learn telehealth to continue to provide care for patients in the community. The level of dedication and care I saw in my students exceeded my expectations, and I could not be any prouder of them for completing this course under the circumstances.”
At High Point University, every student receives an extraordinary education in an inspiring environment with caring people.® HPU, located in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, is a liberal arts institution with 5,600 undergraduate and graduate students. It is ranked No. 1 by U.S. News and World Report for Best Regional Colleges in the South and No. 1 for Most Innovative Regional Colleges in the South. The Princeton Review named HPU in the 2021 edition of “The Best 386 Colleges” and on the Best Southeastern Colleges “2021 Best Colleges: Region by Region” list. HPU was recognized as a Great School for Business Majors and a Great School for Communication Majors. HPU was also recognized for Best College Dorms (No. 1), Most Beautiful Campus (No. 9), Best Career Services (No. 19) and Most Active Student Government (No. 19). For 10 years in a row, HPU has been named a College of Distinction with special recognition for career development, business and education programs, and The National Council on Teacher Quality ranks HPU’s elementary education program as one of the best in the nation. The university has 60 undergraduate majors, 63 undergraduate minors and 14 graduate degree programs. It is a member of the NCAA, Division I and the Big South Conference. Visit High Point University on the web at highpoint.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.