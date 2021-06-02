HIGH POINT, N.C., June 1, 2021 – High Point University faculty and students recently received the following academic and professional awards and recognitions.
Three HPU Students Receive Prestigious Scholarships
Three inspiring students from three different majors that represent the humanities, the sciences and communications recently received highly competitive international fellowships and scholarships. The extraordinary education and remarkable learning opportunities available at HPU set these students apart.
As a Fulbright Scholar, Avery Moon, a double major in international relations and sociology and anthropology, will teach university level English as an English teaching assistant in the Ukraine and volunteer with EducationUSA from September 2021 to June 2022. This year is the 75th anniversary of the Fulbright Program.
Majoring in biology and secondary education with a minor in environmental studies, Jordan Morrison will spend the summer in Germany conducting research on how climate change is impacting plants and forests. She received the DAAD RISE (The German Academic Exchange Service, or DAAD in German: Deutscher Akademischer Austauschdienst, RISE stands for Research Internships in Science and Engineering) Scholarship. Morrison will work with the Simon Plant Ecophysiology Group at the University of Konstanz in southern Germany and study how climate change and drought has impacted overall nutrition and defense mechanisms in beech forests across Germany.
Peyton Carrington, a Class of 2021 HPU graduate, won a Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange (CBYX) Young Professionals Fellowship. The opportunity allows her to pursue a year-long (July 2021 to May 2022) internship in Germany in her professional fields of hospitality and entrepreneurship. Carrington won this award once already, in the 2020 academic year, but the program was curtailed due to COVID.
This program provides 75 American and 75 German young professionals, between the ages of 18½–24, the opportunity to spend one year in each other’s countries, studying, interning and living with hosts on a cultural immersion program.
“These three young women represent the very best of High Point University’s academic potential,” said Jackie Arthur-Montagne, interim director of the office of Fellowships and Awards. “The DAAD Rise, CBYX, and Fulbright scholarships are extremely competitive, international programs.”
History Majors Present Papers
History majors Anne Baldwin, a senior, and Alyssa Bennet, a junior, presented papers at the North Carolina Association of Historians’ annual conference in March. They participated in a panel discussion session titled “Politics, Power, and Culture.” Baldwin’s paper was titled “Fashion and Symbolism in Portraiture of Queen Elizabeth I” and Bennett’s paper was titled “Eugenics Movement in the United States.” Both papers used cultural approaches to analyze the ways in which politics and power are constructed and spread to the larger population.
“I presented an abbreviated 10-page version of my senior thesis and defended it against a series of questions from the panel both orally and by text,” said Baldwin. “The defense was difficult because several questions and comments from the panel were somewhat off topic, which forced me to think quickly on my feet. I’m grateful that I knew my topic well and could improvise my responses in both formats and represent HPU, Queen Elizabeth I and myself positively.”
“It was an amazing experience to be able to present my paper and research to such a wonderful group of historians,” said Bennett. “I was very grateful for the opportunity to get experience speaking at conferences and being able to share my work."
Governor Cooper Appoints HPU Professor to Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service
Rev. Dr. Joe Blosser, Robert G. Culp Jr. Director of Service Learning and associate professor of religion and philosophy, was appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper to the North Carolina Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service. Blosser will serve as representative of the service-learning community.
"I'm honored to be selected to serve at the state-wide level," said Dr. Blosser. "This commission does vital volunteer and disaster relief coordination, oversees the state AmeriCorps programs, and helps our state honor people who have dedicated themselves to serving their communities."
Created in 1994, the N.C. Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service promotes service and volunteering to improve lives, strengthen communities and foster civic engagement in North Carolina. The commission oversees the state AmeriCorps programs, disaster volunteers and donations, the Governor's page program, the Governor's volunteer awards and promotes volunteer initiatives.
Each year, High Point University students are involved in a variety of service learning and volunteer opportunities on campus as well as throughout the city of High Point. Blosser oversees nine VISTAs who serve 18,000 hours a year with eight nonprofit partners in the city. HPU has 40 Bonner Leaders, a diverse group of undergraduates who each commit to serving 300 hours a year for four years. The HPU community volunteers over 100,000 hours each year.
HPU Student Recognized as 2021 AKA National Undergraduate Scholar Award
The American Kinesiology Association selected Brooke Smith, a 2021 graduate who double majored in exercise science and biology, for Honorable Mention for the 2021 AKA National Undergraduate Scholar Award. Smith was selected as a finalist for this award from all of the regional AKA Scholars nationwide. Her honorable mention reflects her distinguished academic, leadership and service record.
“This is a tremendous honor for Brooke to be recognized by a national organization,” said Dan Tarara, chair and associate professor of the department of exercise science. “She is a student that has taken advantage of the opportunities that High Point University provides. Experience and learning through undergraduate research has propelled her growth as a scholar and critical thinker. These experiences will help her as she transitions to medical school. I'm confident Brooke will be a leader in the future years to come.”
Smith was also recently named the inaugural recipient of the Strickland Trailblazer Award.
