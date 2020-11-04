The event will be HPU’s 10th Annual Veterans Day Celebration.
HIGH POINT, N.C., Nov. 4, 2020 – The War Memorial Foundation, which supports the Carolina Field of Honor, and High Point University are partnering to host a virtual Veterans Day Celebration to honor all those who have served the United States. The event, which will be HPU’s 10th Annual Veterans Day Celebration, will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11 at www.highpoint.edu/live. The program is free and open to all.
TOP PHOTO: HPU’s Annual Veterans Day Celebration, pictured in a photo from a previous year, will be held virtually this year at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11 at www.highpoint.edu/live.
“HPU and the War Memorial Foundation won’t let the global pandemic hinder us from enthusiastically honoring the men and women who secured the freedoms we all enjoy,” says HPU President Nido Qubein. “HPU is a God, family and country school, and we look forward to recognizing their service and extending our deepest gratitude to them, just as we do every year.”
High Point University and the War Memorial Foundation traditionally hold annual, large-scale events to honor the men and women who served this nation. Because their respective events can’t be held in person this year due to the pandemic, both organizations are partnering to host a joint, patriotic virtual program.
“We always look forward to honoring all of our veterans at the Carolina Field of Honor on Veterans Day,” says retired Marine Lt. Col. Scott Mathews, Chairman of the War Memorial Foundation. “But the safety of all who attend is our first priority. So this year, we will livestream the program so that everyone can participate in this patriotic event to honor our heroes.”
This year’s Veterans Day Celebration will include a special message from Lieutenant General (Ret.) Robert VanAntwerp, a retired, three-star general. The program will also include greetings from Dr. Qubein; Lt. Col. Matthews; Tom Dayvault, board member for the War Memorial Foundation/Carolina Field of Honor; and past speakers during HPU’s Veterans Day Program. In addition, the event will feature special music, color guard, a message from HPU students and other commemorative activities to honor all those who serve, past and present.
“If we were not in a pandemic, certainly all of our Board members would much prefer a live event rather than using technology,” says Dayvault. “But honoring those who have served and are continuing to serve our country is paramount. We hope everyone will join us as we say ‘thank you’ to those who preserve our freedoms and protect our nation.”
As is tradition, High Point University will also donate approximately 100 American flags to local schools, nonprofits and government buildings in honor of Veterans Day. Community organizations can request a complimentary flag by contacting communication@highpoint.edu.
EVENT DETAILS:
What: Virtual Veterans Day Ceremony held by High Point University and the War Memorial Foundation
When: Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.
Where: www.highpoint.edu/live
