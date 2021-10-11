Saturdays, Nov. 6, 13, 27 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park
Come watch our costumed blacksmith in action as he crafts various iron pieces. All ages welcome to this free, drop-in event.
Wednesday, Nov. 3, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Let’s Paint! in Little Red Schoolhouse
It’s time to create the next masterpiece that will hang on the refrigerator! Use your creativity to paint fun things with us. We will provide the smocks, you bring your imagination! Due to COVID-19 safety masks are required inside Little Red Schoolhouse and there is a 15-person limit inside of the building. Free, for all ages. Drop in.
Saturday, Nov. 6, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Backcountry Holiday Meal Prep
Join our costumed interpreters in the historical park as we prepare for the holiday season with 18th century "boiled puddings sweet & savoury." Watch and learn from our hearth cooks as they mix up puddings with "plums" (raisins) and spices and share their recipes with you! Other demonstrations will include knitting cozy wool mitts and embroidering a gift for a loved one.
Wednesday, Nov. 17, 10 a.m.
High Point Historical Society presents: The Longrifle Makers of the Davidson School
The High Point Historical Society will host Greensboro-native Michael Briggs to discuss the Davidson School’s longrifle makers. Briggs is a member of the Historical Arms Collectors of the Southeast, the Kentucky Rifle Association, and the American Society of Arms Collectors. He has been a collector, and student of Piedmont North Carolina Decorative Arts including Longrifles, Powder Horns, Furniture, North Carolina made War for Southern Independence items and local history for over 40 years. Due to COVID-19 safety masks are required inside the Museum.
Thursday, Nov. 18, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
“A” is for Artifact: The Letter T in Little Red Schoolhouse
Join us for a 15-30 minute program themed round one letter of the alphabet and the artifact or topic of the day! Due to COVID-19 safety masks are required inside Little Red Schoolhouse and there is a 15-person limit inside of the building. Free, for ages 3-5. Drop in.
Saturday, Nov. 20, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Open Hearth Cooking in the Historical Park
Come watch our costumed interpreters cook a traditional fall harvest meal over an open hearth in the Hoggatt House, just like early Americans used to do. Free, for all ages. Drop-in.
Saturday, Nov. 27, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Let’s Craft! Paper Plate Pies in Little Red Schoolhouse
It’s holiday baking season, and what better way to celebrate than to create your favorite pies! Make the next centerpiece of your dessert table by “making” your favorite flavor pie: cherry, pumpkin, chocolate, or apple! Due to COVID-19 safety masks are required inside Little Red Schoolhouse and there is a 15-person limit inside of the building. Free, for all ages. Drop in.
For more information on these events call 336-885-1859 or visit www.highpointmuseum.org
