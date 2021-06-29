Saturdays, July 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park
Come watch our costumed blacksmith in action as he crafts various iron pieces. All ages welcome to this free, drop-in event.
Saturday, July 17, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Celebrate National Ice Cream Day by Making Your Own!
Come celebrate National Ice Cream Day a day early by making your own ice cream in a bag. This free, drop-in event is especially for children under 12. It will be completed outside where no masks are needed.
Saturday, July 31, 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Let’s Craft! Animal Masks in Little Red Schoolhouse
Make an animal mask to enjoy or give to your favorite person! This free, drop-in event is especially for children under 12. Participants will be asked to wear masks inside the Little Red Schoolhouse since this age group is ineligible for Covid-19 vaccination. The craft may also be completed outside where no masks are needed.
For more information on these events call 336-885-1859 or visit www.highpointmuseum.org
