February
Saturdays, Feb. 5, 12, 19, 26, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park
Come watch our costumed blacksmith in action as he crafts various iron pieces. All ages welcome to this free, drop-in event.
Saturday, Feb. 5, 11 a.m.
I am Black History: a 4-part series on researching your Genealogy | Beginner’s Luck
Genealogical research can be an emotional journey, especially for those who have experienced the adoption process. For an adoptee, the roadblock of finding one’s heritage and identity can begin with genetic testing. High Point Museum’s Curator of Education, Sara Blanchett, discusses her current path down the road of her own self-discovery.
Saturday, Feb. 12, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Secret Language of Fans
Have your eye on that special someone? Learn how to properly catch their eye with courting rituals and country dances. FREE. All ages welcome. Drop-in.
Saturday, Feb. 12, 11 a.m.
I am Black History: a 4-part series on researching your Genealogy | A Snapshot of Color and Wealth
Color indicates class and wealth indicates assets. To understand the interlocking systems of capitalism and racism in US History, follow along as Angela Roach Roberson traces the assets of three African American couples in Pitt County, NC, through her genealogical research.
Wednesday, Feb. 16, 1 p.m.
High Point Historical Society presents: The Making of a Black Panther: A discussion with Brad Lilley and Paul Ringel
The High Point Historical Society will host Brad Lilley, an alumni member of the Black Panthers and co-founder of the High Point Peacemakers, and Paul Ringel, an associate professor of history at High Point University, to discuss why a shootout between Black Panthers and law enforcement 50 years ago matters today. Free to the public.
Saturday, Feb. 19, 11 a.m.
I am Black History: a 4-part series on researching your Genealogy | Using Social Media for Genealogy
A recent revolution in online communication has transformed the way genealogists network. Some of us old-schoolers have found ourselves left out of the loop, but we have so much to offer! What is the most effective way to use social media channels to reach out to others? Marcellaus Joiner of the Heritage Research Center explores your options.
Saturday, Feb. 26, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Paper Bag Animals in Little Red Schoolhouse
Old MacDonald has no animals in his farm! Come make some with us and sing along as we fill up his empty farm. FREE. All ages welcome. Drop-in.
Saturday, Feb. 26, 11 a.m.
I am Black History: a 4-part series on researching your Genealogy | Black GENeX Genealogical Experience
The Foundation eXperience is an active-learning introduction to family history research that demonstrates basic methods, resources and tools used to research and record the ancestry of African American families. Participants are actively engaged in a personalized eXperience with tangible outcomes that include an oral interview, pedigree chart, family group sheet, census transcription and vital record request for a family line of their choice.
For more information on these events call 336-885-1859 or visit www.highpointmuseum.org
