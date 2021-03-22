Getting kids to do their homework can feel like a battle sometimes. It can be harder work to get them to sit down and complete their assignments than the assignments are themselves. If this sounds like something you are familiar with then follow these tips to make homework feel like a dream rather than a nightmare.
Create a Study Space
Make sure your kids have a study space that allows them to work productively. A desk in their bedroom or a part of the house where they won’t be disturbed is ideal for this purpose. Make sure they have everything they need such as paper, printer ink and a drink to keep them hydrated.
Make sure that their area is free from outside noise and distractions. Their study time is not the best time to start vacuuming or allowing other kids to play noisy games as this is a distraction they don’t need. Make sure that the area around the study space is quiet and peaceful to create the right ambiance for studying.
Electronic Equipment
Do not allow your kids to take gadgets such as iPad or phones into their study space when it is time to do their homework. This will cause them to be distracted by chatting to their pals or looking at videos of cute cats and they won’t get any work done.
A computer is a necessary evil as they may not be able to do their homework without it. They may need to research on the internet or e-mail their assignment to their teacher. One of the top tips for staying focused on the internet is to use a website blocker such as Blocksite.co to stop your kids using websites that they will find distracting during study time. You can put this block on a timer so that they can access these sites once their work is done. You also have the option to block them permanently if you would prefer to.
Routine
Help your kids to create a routine and plan a homework schedule to help them focus on their homework, but let them set some of the rules themselves. Some kids like to come home from school and do their homework straight away so that they have the rest of the evening to themselves. Others need time to relax, watch TV and have a snack before they open the books again. Either way is fine as long as they stick to a routine.
Some kids find that they need absolute silence to be more productive and others prefer to work with a little background noise such as the radio or some music. This is fine if it helps them work and doesn’t stop them concentrating. Make them keep the music on low so it is part of the background rather than their main focus and use a radio rather than a TV as they will find this too distracting.
Ask Questions
Ask questions about what your kids have learned while doing their homework. This will show that you are interested in what they are doing as well as helping you to ascertain if they have been working. Even if you don’t know a lot about a subject yourself, you will be aware that they have become more knowledgeable about a topic or project they are working on as the subject progresses. This is also a great way of keeping the lines of communication open which can be difficult to do as your kids grow up and develop their own identities.
Check Their Work
Even high school kids usually have a homework record that needs to be signed by parents regularly. Make sure that you keep up to date with this and review the homework they have told you they have done before you sign it off. You will soon realize if the work is actually being done or not.
Don’t be afraid to keep in touch with your kids’ teachers. Many schools hold review meetings where you can go in and chat to the teachers about what your kids have been learning and how they are progressing. Attend these and ask as many questions as you need to. Teachers will want to help your kids make the most of their education and they can offer you a lot of good advice when it comes to supervising homework. If you have any issues between review meetings, you are also able to e-mail the teacher to ask questions or for clarification.
Encourage
Kids can often find homework pointless, especially if it is a subject that they have no interest in and do not believe they will use once they have finished school. It can be difficult to argue this point but there are benefits to homework that they will be able to use even if never use the subject matter. For example, homework can help kids to learn time management skills, practice working to deadlines and persevere with tasks they not find enjoyable. These are all skills they will need during their working lives. Explain to your kids that they are learning these skills, and this can encourage them to stay focused.
Reward
Don’t forget to reward your kids for a job well done. Praise them for getting good grades and putting some extra work into their homework. Their reward can be anything from a little more time playing computer games to being allowed to have some friends over at the weekend. If your kids can see that they will benefit from putting in the extra study time, they are more likely to want to do it in the future.
Homework battles can be tough as kids don’t always see the benefit of their education. However, if you persevere with these great tips, you will all come out on top eventually. You will find that your kids can be more focused on their homework which will hopefully result in them getting the grades they need for the future.
