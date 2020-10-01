Your child will have many teachers from the first day of preschool through the last day of college, but as a parent, you are the first and primary educator. There are several things you can do to help them through each stage.
Getting Ready for Kindergarten
Whether your kid is reading at three or still sounding out letters a couple of years later, try not to fret too much about academic preparation at this stage. Taking some time to engage with your child, listening to them and playing are important at this stage, not academic drills. If you want to focus on some educational enrichment activities at home, you might ask your child's teacher for suggestions.
Elementary School
During elementary school, be sure to attend all parent-teacher conferences. Work with your child on study, homework and organizational skills. Talk to your child about what's happening at school, and if you can, try to become involved by volunteering at the school.
Junior High
For some kids, the transition to middle school can be a tough one. Pay attention to what your child may be experiencing. Kids may struggle both socially and academically, even if they were strong students in elementary school. It's important to find a balance between supporting your child in these challenges and starting to give them some independence. Middle school is also a time when teachers start placing greater emphasis on analysis and critical thinking skills. You can help encourage those skills by asking them open-ended questions about their interests and discussing current events.
High School
When your child goes to high school, you'll need to focus both on supporting academically and helping them prepare to college. However, the former needs less attention from you, particularly since they need to start largely working independently at this point. On the other hand, you can help in choosing classes that will prepare them for college and in researching school and how to pay. Even if you have a savings account for your child, it may not be enough to cover the rising costs of tuition, books and living expenses. However, once you have determined how much federal aid is available, you can make up the difference with private student loans. You may be able to secure funding from online lenders or from traditional brick and mortar lenders, such as credit unions or banks.
College
To a certain extent, the best way you can support your child in college is by stepping back. These are the first steps into adulthood, and they need to learn to navigate it on their own. However, while it's no longer appropriate for you to advocate with their instructors on their behalf, you can still keep the lines of communication open and offer advice when they ask for it. It's also likely they are at least partly financially dependent on you, and you should encourage them to budget responsibility and avoid running up credit card debt. Your job is to offer stability and advice as needed during these years.
