EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (June 10, 2021) – Melissa J. Holloway, J.D., North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University’s general counsel, has been named vice chancellor and general counsel of the university’s newly created Division of Legal Affairs, Risk and Compliance (DLARC).
DLARC supports N.C. A&T’s academic mission and strategic plan by working collaboratively with institutional and external partners to ensure understanding of and adherence to the university’s legal and regulatory responsibilities. Created in March, DLARC consists of the Office of Legal Affairs, Enterprise Risk Management and Compliance, the Office of Internal Audit, and the Title IX Office.
In addition to providing management oversight and supervision of DLARC, Holloway serves as the legal liaison with the University of North Carolina System, the North Carolina Attorney General, and external legal counsel.
“Under Melissa’s leadership, DLARC will continue to meet the extensive set of responsibilities that are critical to the success of our university,” said Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr. “From student privacy laws to policies and regulations around scientific research, the legal landscape relative to our daily activities requires the deep knowledge and expertise that our Legal Affairs, Risk and Compliance team provides.”
An attorney with 25 years of increasingly responsible experience in the delivery of sophisticated legal services, Holloway has served as a trusted legal advisor and business partner committed to minimizing risk while providing timely, relevant, and solution-oriented advice on a broad range of complex legal matters.
Holloway joined A&T in May 2019 after serving as deputy general counsel at Ball State University since October 2015. Prior to Ball State she served as general counsel at North Carolina Central University; and as chief legal affairs officer at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. She spent four years as an associate at the law firm of Foley & Lardner in Milwaukee before entering higher education.
Holloway’s legal practice focuses on employment law and student issues, employment litigation, student affairs and disciplinary procedures, policy development, employment contracts, immigration, and sponsored research.
Holloway received the Distinguished Service Award from the National Association of College and University Attorneys (NACUA), of which she has been a since 2001. She is past member of its Board of Directors (2016-2019) and immediate past chair of its Committee of Membership and Member Services. Additionally, she is a regular speaker nationally on higher education legal issues.
Holloway holds a B.A. in business administration from Syracuse University, M.A. in political science from Binghamton University, and J.D. with honors from the University of Wisconsin School of Law.
About North Carolina A&T State University
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is the nation’s largest historically Black university, as well as its top ranked (Money magazine, Best Colleges). It is a land-grant, doctoral university, classified as “high research” by the Carnegie Foundation and a constituent member of the University of North Carolina System. A&T is known for its leadership in producing graduates in engineering, agriculture and other STEM fields. The university was founded in 1891 and is located in Greensboro, North Carolina.
