History Museum Examines Greensboro as a Welcoming City September 16
GREENSBORO, NC (September 13, 2022) – The Greensboro History Museum will host Leilani Roughton, Executive Director of the New Arrivals Institute, for a History Lunch Break conversation at 12 pm, Fri., Sept.16 at the museum, 130 Summit Ave. For over a decade the New Arrivals Institute has been providing immigrants and refugees with language and job training. The organizations assists refugees and immigrants with self-sufficiency and US Citizenship through education.
In 2014, after community conversations with immigrants and refugees and specific recommendations developed by a committee of immigrant leaders, Greensboro City Council unanimously passed a resolution making Greensboro a Welcoming City. Roughton will talk with Curator of Community History Glenn Perkins about the New Arrivals Institute, the people it serves, and why Greensboro is a welcoming city for newcomers. This free event is open to everyone and guests are encouraged to bring their lunch.
The Greensboro History Museum, an AAM-accredited Smithsonian Affiliate, is a division of the City of Greensboro Library Department and operates as a public-private partnership with the nonprofit GHM Inc. In partnership with the community, the Greensboro History Museum collects the city's diverse history and connects people to that history and one another through engaging exhibits, educational programs and community dialogue. Located in Downtown Greensboro's Cultural District, the museum is open Tuesdays–Saturdays 10 am to 5 pm and Sundays 2-5 pm. Admission is free. Learn more at www.greensborohistory.org.
