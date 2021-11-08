HISTORICAL SOCIETY HOSTS LONGRIFLE HISTORIAN MICHAEL BRIGGS
HIGH POINT, N.C. (Nov. 5, 2021) - The High Point Historical Society Monthly Program Series will take place Wednesday. Nov. 17, at 10 a.m., at the High Point Museum, located at 1859 E. Lexington Ave. This program is free and open to the public.
This month's topic is The Longrifle Makers of the Davidson School," with a discussion by Greensboro-native Michael Briggs.
Briggs was educated at Ben L. Smith High School and Rockingham Community College. He is the President & C.E.O. of Call Coverage, Inc, a 45-year-old business that specializes in Unified Communications Technology. Briggs has been interested in history since he was fourteen years old and is the founder of two local historical organizations, The Col. John Sloan Camp, 1290, Sons of Confederate Veterans and the Sitting Bull Society. He is the former president of the North Carolina Civil War Round Table.
Briggs is a member of the Historical Arms Collectors of the Southeast, the Kentucky Rifle Association and the American Society of Arms Collectors. He has been a collector and student of Piedmont North Carolina Decorative Arts, including longrifles, powder horns, furniture, North Carolina-made Civil War items and local history for over 40 years. He is also the author of seven books, including "The Longrifle Makers of Guilford County,” "The Longrifle Makers of the Rowan School" and "The Longrifle Makers of the Davidson School."
The Museum adheres to all county COVID-19 regulations.
The High Point Museum, a division of the High Point Public Library, shares Greater High Point's history, provides perspective for current issues, and strengthens the sense of community.
The High Point Historical Society owns and cares for the High Point Museum collection, securing the history of greater High Point in order to foster a shared appreciation of the diverse stories, artifacts, events and traditions of our community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.