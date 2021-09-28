HIGH POINT, N.C. (Sept. 28, 2021) - The High Point Historical Society Monthly Program Series will take place Friday. Oct. 8, at 5:30 p.m., at Paddled South Brewing Company, located at 602 N Main St., High Point, N.C. 27260. This program is free and open to the public.
This month's topic is Meet the Authors: "North Carolina Triad Beer: A History." Highlighting a locally owned brewery, the program will include a discussion and book signing of "North Carolina Triad Beer: A History" with authors Erin Lawrimore and Richard Cox. Paddled South will offer a custom HPHS "1859" brew, and Lobster Dogs Food Truck will be onsite.
UNCG Libraries staff and local beer historians Richard Cox and Erin Lawrimore published "North Carolina Triad Beer: A History" in July of this year, along with David Gwynn. The book explores the 250-year long history of the brewing industry in the Triad. It looks at early Moravian communities, saloon workers in the nineteenth century, large beer factories and current craft breweries using old business records, marketing materials and oral history interviews.
The Historical Society selected the program's location with a focus on its commitment to the growth of High Point and its community. Paddled South is a three-barrel system brewery that opened in May of this year. The owners are all rooted in High Point, residing here for over 50 years collectively.
The High Point Museum, a division of the High Point Public Library, shares Greater High Point's history, provides perspective for current issues, and strengthens the sense of community.
The High Point Historical Society owns and cares for the High Point Museum collection, securing the history of greater High Point in order to foster a shared appreciation of the diverse stories, artifacts, events and traditions of our community.
