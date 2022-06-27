HISTORIC BETHABARA PARK PRESENTS INDIGENOUS PEOPLES AND MORAVIANS: A CELEBRATION OF CULTURES
WINSTON-SALEM, NC—Join us as we explore the connections between Indigenous peoples and the early Moravians Sat., Aug. 6, from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
Members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians will be onsite to share their culture, history, and crafts; staff from the Lam Museum of Anthropology will display and discuss artifacts from their North Carolina Native American archaeological collection; a Park guide will lead two informative tours regarding Indigenous peoples to 1800; and the Felt and Soul Puppet Theater will perform throughout the day. Admission is free.
Historic Bethabara Park, a National Historic Landmark, is the 1753 site of the first Moravian settlement in North Carolina and the birthplace of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. For more information, please visit historicbethabara.org or call (336) 924-8191.
