HISTORIC BETHABARA PARK PRESENTS ANNA CATHARINA’S BETHABARA
WINSTON-SALEM, NC—Embark on a journey to the past with Anna Catharina Antes Kalberlahn (1726-1826) to learn what life was like for the women who called Bethabara home. This unique, first-person adventure will conclude in the gardens where guests will explore a variety of women’s trades. This special tour will take place Sat., April 30 from 10:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.
The cost is $5.00 per adult/$3.00 per child (plus NC sales tax). To reserve your spot, please contact Diana Overbey at diano@cityofws.org or (336) 397-7587.
Historic Bethabara Park, a National Historic Landmark, is the 1753 site of the first Moravian settlement in North Carolina and the birthplace of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. For more information, please visit historicbethabara.org or call (336) 924-8191.
