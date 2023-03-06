Events will feature a conversation on his grandfather’s life and passion for social justice
(Winston-Salem, N.C. – March 6, 2023) – On Mon., March 13, historian and biographer Rajmohan Gandhi will explore connections between his grandfather Mahatma Gandhi’s advocacy for peaceful, nonviolent change and the words and work of civil rights activist Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
Wake Forest Professor of Humanities Corey D.B. Walker and Associate Professor of History Raisur Rahman will lead the conversation with Gandhi.
The event, “Gandhi, King and the Future of Humanity” will be held from 5:30-6:45 p.m. in Porter Byrum Welcome Center, Kulynych Auditorium. A reception will follow.
OnWednesday, March 15, Professor Gandhi will offer a biographical look at the life of Mahatma Gandhi. The talk, “Lessons for the 21st Century” will be held from 6-7:15 p.m. in Carswell Hall, Annenberg Forum. Light refreshments will be served prior to the event from 5 - 6 p.m.
Both events are free and open to the public.
Professor Gandhi taught at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign from 1997 to 2022. Author of more than a dozen books, he has written widely on the Indian independence movement and its leaders, Indo-Pakistan relations, human rights and conflict resolution. Gandhi is involved in global efforts promoting trust-building and reconciliation.
The event is sponsored by the Department of History, the African American Studies Program, the Vice Provost’s Office for Global Affairs, the Office of the Dean of the College, the School of Divinity and the Middle East and South Asia Studies Program.
