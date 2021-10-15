High Schoolers Invited to Learn More about N.C. Governor’s School
The virtual sessions will take place Oct. 19 and Oct.21
Guilford County, NC – Rich in history, N.C. Governor’s School is the nation’s oldest statewide summer residential program for advanced students. Alumni say it's an experience they will never forget.
Located on college campuses, the four-week program integrates academic disciplines, the arts and unique courses. Students gain valuable insight by attending classes and lectures where they will learn from their peers through discussions of the latest and most innovative topics and ideas. The curriculum does NOT include credits, tests or grades.
“This summer experience is a unique opportunity for students to interact and collaborate with other academically motivated peers from across the state to delve into an area of interest, to discover new passions, and to be challenged to think creatively and critically about the world around them,” said Dibrelle Tourret, GCS director of AG. “It translates into lifelong friendships, a heightened intellectual curiosity and a new perspective on one’s place in the world.”
For current 10th and 11th graders hoping to attend, Guilford Parent Academy is hosting virtual webinars to share more about the nomination and application process, deadlines for participation and next steps.
The sessions will take place from 6 until 7 p.m. Tues., Oct. 19 and Thurs., Oct. 21.
Governor’s School: Residential Summer Learning for High School Students
Virtual Webinar for High School Families
Tuesday, Oct. 19, 6-7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 21, 6-7 p.m.
Click here to register and receive the webinar link. A link to join the session will be sent via email. To learn more about this virtual webinar or other GPA offerings, visit www.gcsnc.com, email parentacademy@gcsnc.com or call 336.279.4924.
To learn more about GPA, sign up for monthly updates or register for free classes, click here, email parentacademy@gcsnc.com or call 336-279-4924.
About Guilford County Schools
Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.