High School Speech and Debate class call out school administration, district about school food

The Speech and Debate class at T. Wingate Andrews High School in High Point is getting first-hand experience about speaking up and advocating for their rights as they tackle what they call “abhorrent provisions being served to them by Guilford County Schools Food & Nutrition Services and its administration.”
The students on the team feel the issue surrounding the school’s food is important because, for many students, it is often their only meal of the day. The school, which has a Food Blessing Box outside on its grounds, is located in just one of High Point’s many food deserts. The team is also concerned about safety, as students who leave campus are forced to use the main thoroughfares such as Eastchester Avenue, University Parkway, Lexington or Main Streets during a busy time period in order to go get lunch off-campus. Although at this time, students are not currently allowed to leave campus for lunch.
“We wanted to push for this because it is something that has been going on for a while and it’s unfair to some of the students here. This is some of the students’ only meal of the day. I believe that it’s unfair to the students that have to eat this one meal a day and it’s undercooked, raw, or expired. It's either eat it or go hungry,” said Diana Orrico, a junior in the Speech and Debate class though she’s considered an early graduate, meaning she’ll graduate with the Spring class of 2022.
According to a letter sent from the Speech and Debate class, they sent a letter to the school’s Assistant Principal Darell Baker, Jr. on March 15 addressing the issue before making posters, flyers, and petitions during class on March 16.
The posters had QR codes on them so that students could scan them and take the poll. To reach their peers who may not have access to cellular devices and access to technology, and to garner support, students set up a table with information about their cause. The table, posters, and petitions were taken down by school administration, in what the Speech and Debate Team called in its letter “a clear attempt to silence our voices.”
“We made a Google form for students to fill out. We asked them a couple of questions like are you a student here at Andrews, do you eat the food, have you ever received raw, rotten, undercooked/overcooked or expired food, and then if you have any pictures of the food, we left open an attachment at the bottom of it for them to send in their pictures,” Orrico explained of the collection process. “We did get quite a few pictures from students showing the food here from Andrews that was rotten, expired, unappealing, overcooked, undercooked and something that you just wouldn’t want to eat. We opened it up to the public as well — teachers, parents, alumni — for them to fill it out, and then we made a petition on Change.org, along with the Google form. We had almost 270 Google forms and 50 signatures on Change.org.”
The letter goes on to say “at no point were we made aware of any policy or procedure needed to put up posters, petitioning or handing out flyers. In fact, we have often seen several posters around the school and campus displaying various causes, clubs, and events.” Videos of Baker, with posters in hand, and the posters placed in front of a classroom door have been submitted to YES! Weekly.
To address the issue, students asked to meet with Assistant Principal Baker on March 18 who, according to the letter sent by the Speech and Debate Team, said “we are here to advocate for your issues” and showed up to the meeting with the School Resource Officer (SRO) for what was “designed to be a peaceful conversation.” During the meeting, students presented pictures of the food in question and the data they collected from their peers, including “data that suggested 82.9 percent of students said they’ve received raw, under/overcooked, expired or rotting food.”
A recording of the meeting was submitted to YES! Weekly.
Baker reviewed federal, state, and local guidelines in regards to educational food and nutritional policies.
"Andrews does not specifically order their food, whether it's breakfast or lunch. Our cafeteria, our cafeteria manager, administration does not order the food that is served. That is a federal guideline that takes place," Baker explained and encouraged students to address the issue at a higher level. "As a group, have we contacted our state legislators that are making the policies on school nutrition? Have we written a letter to our state senators to have a conversation about school nutrition?"
The student's also questioned Baker about the school's cooking process.
"As it relates to the cafeteria and the services they provide, everything is guideline specific. It's almost like when you go to the grocery store and you go to the freezer aisle and you get food. It gives you the instructions on what to do, what time to put it on and how long to put it on," he said. "Same thing in the cafeteria. All of their food comes with instructions. Anything that they're preparing, they've already been given the instructions on, the time to set it on, how long to cook it and those things. Everything is outlined."
Students also addressed the amount of food they were getting. Orrico said that with the number of student athletes at the school, the students are not getting enough.
"We have a lot of student athletes here, because sports is one of the only things they provide here after-school. Last week (this was on March 18, 2022), everybody only got four chicken nuggets," she said. "For me personally, that maybe enough to fulfill me, but for someone taller than me, bigger than me, and playing a different sport than me, that is not enough food to hold them over until after practice."
Baker responded to the group by telling them that was not an "Andrews cafeteria issue."
"All of that is a state and federal guideline mandate, which they follow," he said. "That is something that the district would have to communicate to get that changed."
Orrico's fears of student's not getting enough to eat were realized as one of her classmates spoke up during the meeting about her need for the school's meal. The young lady stays with a family member who takes care of her and six others. Baker did thank the young lady for her transparency and told the group he would share with her, and the group, resources for those in need.
"I was a student that only had school lunch as my one meal. I feel like if I was eating this food I wouldn't want to eat that," she said, tearfully. "She can't feed seven kids. I'm a two-sport athlete, sometimes, only eating one meal. I feel like that if I'm coming to school wanting to eat and I'm hungry and I have to eat soggy food, it's going to hurt my feelings. Yeah, it's free food and I'm going to be grateful for it but at the same time this food is not pleasant to me at all."
On the recording, Baker said that he isn't debating that sometimes students may not get the "best quality" product, but encourages students to address the concern with staff.
"Let's go and swap it out."
He also addressed the school’s policy about posting around school without permission.
"Those things have to be pre-approved. There's a process for everything," he said.
The letter, which was sent to several media outlets in late March, closed by stating that the food issue was “NOT about staff who are merely doing their job while being underpaid. This is about us being forced to eat unappealing food.”
Students included a list of demands that read:
- Allowing food trucks to come onto campus once a week as a way to bring an additional offering
- Improve the quality of the free lunch
- Offer a salad bar
- Offer complex and dynamic vegetarian and vegan options
- Consider more inclusive food options (e.g. pork-free, beef-free options)
Students and their parents had plans to attend the GCS Board of Education meeting, held at 712 N. Eugene St. in Greensboro, on Tuesday, April 12, to share their concerns about the school lunch and the treatment they feel they received at the school. However, once signed up to speak during public comments, many students received an email stating: Due to the time limit of three (3) minutes per speaker and number of individuals who requested to speak prior to receiving your request, we have reached the maximum number of speakers for the April 12 meeting. You may submit your comments via email to boardclerk@gcsnc.com by Monday, April 11 at 5 p.m.
GCS officials Deputy Superintendent Dr. Whitney Oakley, Executive Director of School Nutrition Travis Fisher, and Chief Financial Officer Angela Henry visited the school, at the behest of the Speech and Debate Team, on Thursday, March 31 to speak with the students and to share in the lunch experience.
“After we talked with AP Baker, we decided to reach out to some of our school board members to invite them over for lunch because he told us it’s not something he can do anything about and we need to talk to people above him, so that’s what we did,” Orrico said. “We invited our superintendent and our school district members to lunch.”
In October 2021, GCS officials pulled prepackaged sandwiches from the vendor Tasty Brands from school cafeterias across the district following two complaints from parents at Northern High School regarding spoiled meat.
The sandwiches, which are not a regular item on the school’s menu, were shipped as substitutes when the company was unable to fulfill the district’s order. According to the district’s release, Tasty Brands has provided products for GCS for more than 14 years with no problems before this incident. A formal complaint was filed with the company and the district said they would no longer accept the sandwiches as substitutes.
The release went on to say that after officials spoke with the two parents who complained on Friday, “a message about the incident and the district’s actions was sent to parents Sunday.”
In an email response, Fisher called the Andrews’ visit a positive experience.
“Students had the opportunity to voice their concerns, and they did so respectfully and productively,” he said. “While school districts across the country continue to struggle with supply chain issues, we are working to provide more options and have reopened the a la carte option for students.”
Orrico also said that Fisher’s visit went well, especially knowing that they would soon receive more options for lunch.
“He told us some of the things that he’s seen, some of the things he wants to change, and some of the things that he was trying to implement,” she said. “He said that they are trying to get with a different food vendor and hearing all that news made us feel happy and relieved. It made us feel as if maybe we are doing some good here and our work is going somewhere.”
As of Tuesday evening, before this article went to press there were a la carte options at the school, but students would still like to see food trucks and a salad bar option.
According to Fisher, there could be bigger changes coming soon. A statement T. Wingate Andrews Speech and Debate Team will surely hold him accountable for.
“School Nutrition will be developing new menu items and including Andrews High students in a round of taste tests next month,” he said. “Those items could be added to menus at Andrews and other schools as early as August.”
Orrico said that she and her peers feel they are being heard more so now than they were before, especially following Fisher’s visit.
“We’ve had multiple students come up to us, let us know that they’re supporting us and they are with us. The students in our class are all ready for the change. We want the things that we ask for because it is right. You’re supposed to care about us and we’re supposed to be your number one priority but you are serving us raw, undercooked, expired food,” Orrico said. “We’re going to fight and push for the things that are right.”
