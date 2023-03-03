HPU Wins Tree Campus Higher Education Award for 14th Consecutive Year
HIGH POINT, N.C., March 2, 2023 – High Point University has been recognized with the 2022 Tree Campus Higher Education award, formerly known as Tree Campus USA®. This is the 14th consecutive year the university has received this designation for its continued commitment to creating a healthy environment on campus full of natural beauty.
Tree Campus Higher Education, an Arbor Day Foundation program, honors colleges and universities and their leaders for promoting healthy trees and engaging students and staff in the spirit of conservation.
“I’m so proud of our team for achieving this honor 14 years in a row,” said HPU First Lady Mariana Qubein, who spearheaded the creation of the gardens and arboretum on campus. “Keeping HPU’s arboretum and gardens in optimum shape has been one of our primary goals.”
Tree Campus Higher Education, a national program launched in 2008, recognizes colleges and universities who meet the following five standards: establishing a tree advisory committee, evidence of a tree-care plan, dedicated annual expenditures for the campus tree program, an Arbor Day observance and student service learning projects.
“We are so pleased to receive the Tree Campus Higher Education recognition this year,” said Emma Martone, curator of the Mariana H. Qubein Arboretum and Botanical Gardens. “The trees in our arboretum and gardens bring life and beauty to our campus. This recognition is a testament to the work of our whole team to ensure the proper care and stewardship of the hundreds of trees on campus.”
The Mariana H. Qubein Arboretum and Botanical Gardens at HPU feature 3,700 different plants, including more than 700 varieties of trees. The arboretum and gardens feature several tree collections. These include 48 varieties of redbuds, 65 different varieties of dogwoods, 40 varieties of flowering cherries and 135 different varieties of magnolias.
The gardens are growing on HPU’s campus, with plans for a full-scale renovation and expansion of the Scarborough butterfly garden and the addition of hundreds of new plants throughout the campus gardens.
Join HPU for the Arbor Day Celebration on April 20 at 4 p.m. at the Cottrell Amphitheatre. The event is free and open to the public and will include tours of the Culp Planetarium and the Caine Conservatory. Representatives from the Arbor Day Foundation will also present campus leaders with the Tree Campus Higher Education Award during the event. You can find more information at www.highpoint.edu/live/.
