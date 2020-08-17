HIGH POINT, N.C., Aug. 15, 2020 – Today, High Point University finished welcoming new students to campus with cheers and applause. Freshmen moved into residence halls during the last three days, while hundreds of HPU upperclassmen, faculty and staff volunteered to help them move into their rooms.
TOP PHOTO - Hundreds of High Point University upperclassmen, faculty and staff volunteered to help new students move into their rooms over the last three days.
HPU welcomes a record total enrollment of 5,600 students for 2020, with 4,600 undergraduate students and 1,000 graduate students.
Numerous safety measures have been put into place to prepare for the fall semester, including enhancements to the move-in process. Students returned throughout several days of staggered move-in times.
Upon arrival to HPU’s campus, families were provided complimentary face coverings, hand sanitizer and each student was required to complete a self-health assessment and have their temperature taken.
Texas native, Merran Decker, was drawn to HPU’s Nido R. Qubein School of Communication, with a goal to someday work for The Walt Disney Company. She has looked forward to moving into the University Center II residence hall all summer.
“I’m very confident in the safety precautions the university has put in place,” says Decker. “Overall, this has given me something so amazing to look forward to, especially after such an unexpected end to my senior year of high school.”
Many new students learned about HPU from friends and family members. Pennsylvania native Jack Keating, who plans to pursue a major in business, has a cousin that will be a sophomore this year, who he was able to visit to experience HPU before applying.
“It’s surreal that, one year later, this is now my new home,” says Keating.
HPU’s health care programs attracted Gabriel Costa, from Fayetteville, North Carolina.
“HPU has a lot of connections with internships and companies all over the world,” says Costa. “HPU also has the major I’m interested in and the master’s degree I want to pursue, so hopefully I will be here for six or seven years studying exercise science and physical therapy.”
For Louisiana natives Kenny and Danna Hodges, parents of first-year student Annie Hodges, the small family-like atmosphere is what ultimately drew them to HPU.
“For us, HPU offers a hands-on approach,” says Kenny Hodges. “The high school Annie went to was very small and nurturing, and the faculty really cared about her. We feel that same presence when we are on campus here.”
A number of new students, including Annie Hodges, had the opportunity to participate in HPU’s Summer Advantage program in July, which offers incoming freshmen an opportunity to advance their academic, social and personal lives, and gain eight credits before freshman year ever begins.
“Annie came home from Summer Advantage and was so excited to get back to her friends,” says Dana Hodges. “That was so refreshing and reassuring for us. Leaving her so far away that first time at Summer Advantage was tough for me, but now I know that she also has a home in her HPU family.”
Maryland native Gabriella Woolpert looks forward to exploring all of the opportunities available to her at HPU.
“I was blown away to hear about all of the resources HPU provides for students and see first-hand how much they truly care about us,” says Woolpert. “Being undeclared, I am excited to make the most of the many opportunities available to help me figure out what I want to do. I’m feeling good going into the semester and really happy we get to be on campus.”
Overheard at HPU Move In Day
Below is a snapshot of reactions from HPU freshmen and parents.
“We visited HPU several times. We also visited 10 or 11 other schools around the country. Nothing compared. We always came back to HPU. From the first moment we stepped on campus, I knew this is where I wanted him to go to college. It is such a personalized experience for students.”
-Mark Farmer, father of HPU student Oliver, of Fort Myers, Florida
“Leading up to the process, the university set the stage and told us what they were doing regarding the pandemic and the school year. Even this morning, coming in, it was nice to emphasize the student health screening so that safety is very present and very real. It’s good to state the importance of safety from the get-go.”
-April Kauffman, mother of HPU students McKenzie and Morgan, of Clermont, Florida
“This is our third child going to college, and it’s the best move-in process we’ve ever seen. We were done in no time. I looked at my husband in amazement. HPU has made this process so smooth.”
-Laura Laport, mother of HPU student Catherine, from Glenwood, Maryland
“I knew at HPU, I was going to get one-on-one attention with faculty. I knew this was a community I wanted to be involved in. I feel really safe here, and I feel at home.”
-McKenzie Kauffman, freshman from Clermont, Florida
“I participated in Summer Advantage, and I think the university handled that really well. I felt safe, and I’m just really happy I chose HPU. I applied Early Decision, so I got to work with my Success Coach early and move in early, which made the transition to college so smooth. Coming to HPU is one of the smartest decisions I’ve made so far in my life.”
-Catherine Laport, freshman from Glenwood, Maryland
