HIGH POINT, N.C., June 30, 2021 – Amirah Darnaby, HPU Class of 2022, is spending her summer honing and using skills she learned at High Point University to continue to further her education. Darnaby landed an internship at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) in the Office of Diversity and Equal Opportunity in Washington D.C.
In this role, she will be planning a disability conference that will be hosted this fall which will feature a program of educational opportunities including several best practices for employees with disabilities, as well as for their supervisors and hiring managers, and equal employment opportunity managers. In addition to planning the conference, Darnaby will create virtual trainings on disability etiquette and best practices in disability employment. She also will be providing assistance to the NASA administrator’s office on the agency’s outfacing engagement stakeholder initiatives in support of President Biden’s Executive Order 13985 on Advancing Racial Equity.
“HPU helped me develop life skills that will be instrumental in my future. I have had numerous opportunities to serve in leadership roles that have nurtured my passion for diversity, equity, and inclusion,” said Darnaby, majoring in human relations with minors in French, sociology and anthropology. “The Leadership Fellows Program allowed me to connect with like-minded students and participate in professional development opportunities. HPU has overall inspired me to pursue my passions and challenged me to reach new heights.”
Darnaby has had the opportunity to explore and experience a unique learning and working environment at NASA which is ranked as the best place to work in federal government.
“NASA prioritizes mentorship and professional development, which has allowed me to network with and learn from different professionals,” said Darnaby from Upper Marlboro, Maryland. “I am gaining invaluable exposure to the fields of diversity, equity, and inclusion, bringing me closer to my career aspirations. This experience has empowered me to take initiative and self-manage projects while working remotely.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.