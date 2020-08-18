HIGH POINT, N.C., Aug. 18, 2020 – High Point University has again been named one of the nation’s top institutions for undergraduate education by The Princeton Review.
HPU is recognized in “The Best 386 Colleges: 2021 Edition” for its academic programming, as well as positive feedback from students, parents and higher education leaders across the country. HPU is also included in this year’s list of Best Southeastern Colleges as part of the “2021 Best Colleges: Region by Region.” The Princeton Review chooses colleges and universities that demonstrate outstanding academics for this list.
“Being recognized as one of the best colleges in the nation by the Princeton Review, as well as among the top 20 nationwide in other categories, such as Best Career Services, is a direct reflection of our values-based education and focus on life skills,” says HPU President Nido Qubein. “Ultimately, our students’ success is our greatest reward, and this list is based on direct feedback from them and their families. We appreciate their advocacy and the impact they are creating in the world.”
In addition to including HPU in the “The Best 386 Colleges” and “2021 Best Colleges: Region by Region,” the new Princeton Review rankings also named HPU for Best College Dorms (No. 1), Most Beautiful Campus (No. 9), Best Career Services (No. 19), and Most Active Student Government (No. 19).
“Being included in the nation’s top 20 ‘Best Career Services’ reflects HPU’s commitment to student success,” says Dr. Stephanie Crofton, vice president for Experiential Learning and Career Development. “Our Office of Career and Professional Development is dedicated to helping students find professional development opportunities, while partnering with numerous offices on campus to enhance their career and graduate school readiness. Together, we remind students that we are the bridge between where they are now and where they want to be after graduation.”
The national recognition HPU has received for preparing students for the world as it is going to be is also evident in the success of graduates. Data collected by HPU in accordance with the National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE) standards shows 97% of the Class of 2019 were employed or furthering their education within six months of graduation.
Since HPU began its major transformation in 2005, the university has been honored with similar accolades. HPU has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as the No. 1 Regional College in the South for eight consecutive years, the Most Innovative Regional College in the South for five consecutive years, and No. 1 Best Regional College in the South for Undergraduate Teaching. For 10 consecutive years, HPU has been named a College of Distinction with special recognition for career development, business and education programs.
