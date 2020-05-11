HIGH POINT, N.C., May 9, 2020 – Today High Point University held its Virtual Conferring of Degrees event to honor 2020 graduates during the global COVID-19 pandemic. While an in-person Commencement ceremony is being planned for a later date, the virtual event carried forward many of the same traditions, recognizing 1,169 graduates and welcoming thousands of viewers during the live feed.
There was a Pomp and Circumstance introduction; a bagpiper; the National Anthem performed by HPU’s Dr. Marc Ashley Foster, chair of the department of music; an invocation by HPU’s Rev. Preston Davis, minister to the university; and Words of Commencement by HPU President Qubein.
“You must dare to move onward in your life and accept the challenges presented to you,” said HPU President Nido Qubein. “The world didn’t think we could be together today, but we adapted, we put our life skills to use and we found a way. Whatever it is you do in life, make sure you are optimistically faithful and remember that this, too, shall pass.”
Each graduating student was recognized with a slide showing their photo and degree.
“High Point University has given me every opportunity I could possibly ask for and the skills I need for the next step in life,” said Nia Cureton, a 2020 HPU graduate from High Point, North Carolina. “I know I am going to be successful because of this. Thank you HPU for the best four years of my life.”
It is a longstanding tradition for HPU to highlight the accomplishments of seniors as they accept positions with Fortune 500 companies, international service programs, public school systems, top-tier law, medical and graduate school programs, and many other esteemed organizations here.
“Remember, how you change is how you succeed, what you choose is what you get and who you spend time with is who you become,” said Qubein. “The real world is the world you create for yourself.”
