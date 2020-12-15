HIGH POINT, N.C., Dec. 15, 2020 – High Point University has named Dr. Daniel Erb as senior vice president of Academic Affairs and Dr. Angela Bauer as vice president of Academic Affairs.
“At HPU, we have a mission to prepare our students for the world as it is going to be and equip them with life skills,” says HPU President Nido Qubein. “I am so proud of the leadership and dedication from Drs. Bauer and Erb, who have already helped us fulfill that mission in many ways. They will continue to do amazing work for our students in their new roles at HPU.”
Erb has been a member of HPU’s faculty since 2011 as founding dean of the Congdon School of Health Sciences and was commissioned by President Qubein in the spring to chair HPU’s Health and Safety Task Force during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bauer has been a member of HPU’s faculty since 2013 as chair of the Department of Biology and most recently the founding dean of the Wanek School of Natural Sciences.
Bauer and Erb are responsible for serving as the chief academic officers of the university and oversee all academic programs and services.
“I am honored to have this opportunity to serve in a broader leadership role at High Point University,” says Bauer. “Since I joined the faculty in 2013, my appreciation and respect for my colleagues and our institutional mission has only grown stronger. I look forward to working with President Qubein, Dr. Erb and the rest of our academic leadership team to deliver HPU’s innovative, holistic educational experiences to our students.”
“I am privileged to continue to serve High Point University,” says Erb. “I look forward to working with Dr. Qubein, Dr. Bauer and our outstanding faculty in providing educational experiences that not only prepare our students for the world as it is going to be, but serve the greater good of our fellow man.”
About Dr. Bauer - Bauer has a Bachelor of Arts in psychology and neuroscience from Lawrence University in Wisconsin, a Ph.D. in neuroscience from Northwestern University, and she conducted postdoctoral studies at Harvard Medical School. Before coming to HPU, she worked at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay and was awarded the University of Wisconsin System’s Diversity Award for inclusive classroom practices that closed the achievement gap between majority and underrepresented students in introductory science courses.
In addition to chairing the Department of Biology, Bauer taught courses in endocrinology and women’s health when she first arrived to HPU. She later became the founding dean of the Wanek School of Natural Sciences during a time when the school’s new facility was being designed and its academic programming was being expanded.
About Dr. Erb - Erb graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a degree in physical therapy, and received a master’s degree and doctorate in anatomy from the Medical College of Virginia. He was a postdoctoral fellow in the Miami Project to Cure Paralysis, Department of Neurological Surgery at the University of Miami School of Medicine. Erb served as the director of Graduate Studies and associate professor in the Doctor of Physical Therapy Division in the Department of Community and Family Medicine at Duke University Medical Center.
Erb first came to HPU to serve as the founding dean of the Congdon School of Health Sciences and led the launch of the doctoral program in physical therapy and master’s program in physician assistant studies. He oversaw the transition of the Bachelor of Science in athletic training to the 3+2 Bachelor of Science in exercise science and Master of Science in athletic training program. Erb has been instrumental in designing curriculum, hiring department chairs and other faculty, and leading HPU into an era of health care education with now established, accredited and distinguished programs that produce graduates filling important health care roles.
