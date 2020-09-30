HPU and St. Stephen AME Zion Church received a $20,000 grant to support these workshops.
HIGH POINT, N.C., Sept. 30, 2020 – Drs. Erin Trauth, assistant professor of English, Cara Kozma, associate professor of English, and students at High Point University will host free professional writing workshops for women in the High Point community beginning Oct. 15. Registration is required by email at sual1019@yahoo.com or by calling 336-883-0414. Every class will be held at St. Stephen AME Zion Church at 1012 Leonard Avenue, High Point.
HPU and St. Stephen AME Zion Church received a $20,000 Women in Motion grant to host the workshop series and create a resource room at the church where community members will be able to access technology to aid in job searches. The workshops will help women in the community grow professionally by helping with resume and cover letter writing, applying for jobs, interviewing and other areas, including a free optional session on managing personal finances by a Blakely Financial representative.
Masks will be required and provided if registrants do not have one. Free childcare for children ages five and above by background-checked caretakers will be available during all sessions if needed. Masks are also required for all attending children. A light meal will be provided at all workshops for registrants and children present.
Upcoming workshops:
Oct. 15 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Communicating Your Skills: Cover Letters 101
Oct. 22 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Telling Your Professional Story: Resumes 101
Oct. 29 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Communicating Your Skills: LinkedIn 101
Nov. 4 from 12:15 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Applying for Jobs Online 101
Nov. 5 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Interviewing and Negotiation Skills 101
Nov. 11 from 12:15 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Applying for Jobs Online 101
Nov. 12 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Feedback on Your Job Materials & Optional Managing Personal Finances 101
PHOTO: High Point University English faculty and students will host a series of free workshops for women in the community beginning Oct. 15.
