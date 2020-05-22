HIGH POINT, N.C., May 21, 2020 – High Point University continues to support its surrounding community by raising $251,700 for the United Way of Greater High Point’s campaign.
The HPU family contributed $251,700 this year to support the UWGHP and its partnering agencies, a 800% increase since 2005. This represents a financial investment of $2,588,449 in the High Point community since 2005.
“We are experiencing unprecedented times, but that cannot stop us from supporting our community,” says HPU President Nido Qubein. “HPU is an anchor institution in our city and we will always lift one another up, no matter the circumstances.”
In addition to the annual campaign, students, faculty and staff donate 110,000 hours of service each year to the United Way and other agencies. According to United Way calculations, those volunteer hours are valued at $2.3 million
“United Way of Greater High Point, along with the entire High Point community, continue to be blessed by the outpouring of generosity from High Point University,” says Jane Liebscher, president of UWGHP. “Dr. Qubein, the extraordinary staff and the amazing HPU students tirelessly enrich our lives through their dedication to making High Point a better place for us all to live, work and play. We remain so very grateful.”
ABOVE PHOTO - High Point University continues to support its surrounding community by raising $251,706 for the United Way of Greater High Point’s campaign, a 800% increase since 2005.
