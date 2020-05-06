HIGH POINT, N.C., May 6, 2020 – Today, the High Point University Dining team honored the hard work and dedication of nurses by donating food, coffee and thank-you cards to Wake Forest Baptist Health High Point Medical Center on National Nurses Day, May 6.
ABOVE PHOTO - High Point University Dining delivered thank-you cards, fruit and pastry trays, and coffee to nurses at Wake Forest Baptist Health High Point Medical Center in honor of National Nurses Day.
The donation was organized by Jeremy Joy, HPU’s catering director, after seeing countless stories of nurses working on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He shared the idea with his colleagues on the HPU Dining team, and together, they collectively wrote thank-you cards and donated five fruit trays, five trays of assorted breakfast pastries and 10 gallons of freshly brewed coffee.
“I am very driven by the connections that I make with people and the positive impact that we can have on anyone at any given time,” said Joy. “Being able to do this for National Nurses Day means that all of us at High Point University accomplished our goal of bringing service to life. In doing this, I also hope that the nurses of High Point Medical Center will be able to take just a few minutes to enjoy some simple pleasures like a cup of hot coffee and a favorite breakfast pastry.”
Since the pandemic began, HPU has donated supplies to various organizations, personal protection equipment to area emergency workers and 500 pounds of food to the High Point Housing Authority. This project and similar projects have been funded in part through the generosity of those who have supported the HPU Cares Fund, which was established to meet the university’s greatest needs and to support students, faculty, staff and the community. You can contribute your support to the HPU Cares Fund during these unprecedented times at https://engage.highpoint.edu/hpucares.
