Elizabeth “Betty” Strickland’s $12 million is the largest gift to HPU’s endowment in its 96-year history.
HIGH POINT, N.C., Dec. 9, 2020 – Today, during a small, private ceremony, High Point University dedicated the Elizabeth Miller Strickland Scholarship Plaza.
TOP PHOTO: Today, High Point University dedicated the Elizabeth Miller Strickland Scholarship Plaza. HPU President Dr. Nido Qubein shows Elizabeth “Betty” Strickland the lectern that was built in the plaza.
In August, on the 100th anniversary of Women’s Equality Day, commemorating the 19th Amendment to the Constitution which guarantees a woman’s right to vote, HPU announced a $12 million gift from Elizabeth “Betty” Strickland. The donation is the largest gift to HPU’s endowment in its 96-year history.
Strickland’s gift established the Elizabeth Miller Strickland Women’s Leadership Fund and the Elizabeth Miller Strickland Endowed Scholarship Fund. In recognition of this gift, and to highlight the importance of scholarship in philanthropy, HPU created the Elizabeth Miller Strickland Scholarship Plaza. The Scholarship Plaza celebrates, recognizes and inspires existing and future endowment donors, while also providing a location for students to reflect on the impact of philanthropy in their own lives and academic pursuits.
“Today is an important day in honoring Betty and her late husband, Bob, for their commitment to this God, family and country university,” said HPU President Dr. Nido Qubein. “The Strickland’s believe in providing opportunities for students to develop the life skills necessary to live lives of success and significance. We are forever thankful for their support.”
The Strickland Plaza, located between Roberts Hall and the Slane Student Center, features brick columns that will be utilized to recognize other philanthropists who wish to support scholarships. It also features three sculptures depicting recent HPU graduates wearing their cap and gowns and holding diplomas that are designed to inspire HPU’s current and future students to make philanthropy important in their lives.
“HPU is unrecognizable since I attended; it’s incredible,” said Strickland. “I am so proud to support a university that fosters strong values. This plaza represents the importance of philanthropy that I hope others see and emulate.”
Strickland attended High Point College, where she was crowned Miss High Point College in 1952. Strickland’s late husband, Bob, who passed away in 2018, began a two-year commitment as Lowe’s director of advertising that turned into a 40-year career, with Bob retiring as chairman of the board of Lowe’s in 1997. He was named chairman emeritus in 1999.
At High Point University, every student receives an extraordinary education in an inspiring environment with caring people.® HPU, located in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, is a liberal arts institution with 5,600 undergraduate and graduate students. It is ranked No. 1 by U.S. News and World Report for Best Regional Colleges in the South and No. 1 for Most Innovative Regional Colleges in the South. The Princeton Review named HPU in the 2021 edition of “The Best 386 Colleges” and on the Best Southeastern Colleges “2021 Best Colleges: Region by Region” list. HPU was recognized as a Great School for Business Majors and a Great School for Communication Majors. HPU was also recognized for Best College Dorms (No. 1), Most Beautiful Campus (No. 9), Best Career Services (No. 19) and Most Active Student Government (No. 19). For 10 years in a row, HPU has been named a College of Distinction with special recognition for career development, business and education programs, and The National Council on Teacher Quality ranks HPU’s elementary education program as one of the best in the nation. The university has 60 undergraduate majors, 63 undergraduate minors and 14 graduate degree programs. It is a member of the NCAA, Division I and the Big South Conference. Visit High Point University on the web at highpoint.edu.
