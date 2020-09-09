HIGH POINT, N.C., Sept. 9, 2020 – High Point University Communication Fellows will host three virtual film screenings this semester in partnership with South Arts’ 2020-21 Southern Circuit Tour.
“Coded Bias” explores the fallout of MIT media lab researcher Joy Buolamwini’s startling discovery that facial recognition does not see dark-skinned faces accurately, and her journey to push for the first-ever legislation in the U.S. to govern against bias in algorithms that impact us all. The screening will take place on Sept. 15 at 7:30 p.m. To reserve a free ticket for the filming, click here.
“Picture a Scientist” chronicles the groundswell of researchers who are writing a new chapter for women scientists. The screening will take place on Oct. 13 at 7:30 p.m. To reserve a free ticket click here.
“Reggae Boyz” uses pop culture’s most transcendent forces – sports and music – to dive into the heart and soul of Jamaica. The screening will take place Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m. To reserve a free ticket click here.
The film series is co-sponsored by HPU’s Nido R. Qubein School of Communication's Communication Fellows and the Department of Popular Culture and Media Production.
“I am very excited to be able to give High Point University students and the surrounding community access to these films,” says Dr. Kristina Bell, director of communication fellows. “It’s really important to continue to engage our students and members of our community during the pandemic with opportunities like these.”
Each year, the top 40 incoming communication majors are granted access into the Communication Fellows. Communication Fellows select a specialization as a media, sport or publicity and event fellow and are closely mentored by faculty members with professional and academic backgrounds within that specialization. They work together on creative and research projects to examine trends in their communication industry and receive extra training in professional development.
The popular culture and media production major emphasizes the incredible power and responsibilities that media producers have. Students engage with the written word as the foundation of critical and creative expression. They learn visual and aural production as both an art and a craft. They embrace popular culture from a rhetorical and critical-cultural studies perspective, exploring how texts create cultural meaning and affect how we understand the world. In this way, the program equips students to become makers of media that matters.
PHOTO ABOVE - High Point University Communication Fellows in the Nido R. Qubein School of Communication will host three virtual film screenings this semester in partnership with South Arts’ 2020-21 Southern Circuit Tour.
At High Point University, every student receives an extraordinary education in an inspiring environment with caring people.® HPU, located in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, is a liberal arts institution with 5,600 undergraduate and graduate students. It is ranked No. 1 by U.S. News and World Report for Best Regional Colleges in the South, No. 1 for Most Innovative Regional Colleges in the South and No. 1 for Best Undergraduate Teaching in the South. The Princeton Review named HPU in the 2021 edition of “The Best 386 Colleges” and on the Best Southeastern Colleges “2021 Best Colleges: Region by Region” list. HPU was recognized as a Great School for Business Majors and a Great School for Communication Majors. HPU was also recognized for Best College Dorms (No. 1), Most Beautiful Campus (No. 9), Best Career Services (No. 19) and Most Active Student Government (No. 19). For 10 years in a row, HPU has been named a College of Distinction with special recognition for career development, business and education programs, and The National Council on Teacher Quality ranks HPU’s elementary education program as one of the best in the nation. The university has 60 undergraduate majors, 63 undergraduate minors and 14 graduate degree programs. It is a member of the NCAA, Division I and the Big South Conference. Visit High Point University on the web at highpoint.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.