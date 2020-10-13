HIGH POINT, N.C., Oct. 13, 2020 – Students in High Point University’s Department of Physician Assistant Studies Program celebrated National PA Week by thanking area professionals.
TOP PHOTO - Students in High Point University’s Department of Physician Assistant Studies Program celebrated National PA Week on Oct. 6-12.
Each year from Oct. 6-12, HPU graduate students take part in National PA Week with various activities. Emily Barr, an HPU physician assistant student, helped organize this year’s week of activities.
"During these current times, healthcare workers are making huge sacrifices to ensure the delivery of quality care,” said Barr. “I believe now, more than ever, it is important to take time to recognize and thank the people who have devoted their lives to improve our community’s health and well-being. PA Week gives us the opportunity to appreciate the work of current PAs and to reflect on what motivates us to be diligent physician assistants in the future.”
During the week, students were busy writing thank-you notes and packaging gift bags for PA preceptors in the area. They packed more than 100 bags and delivered them across the Triad region.
“It was an amazing opportunity to be able to thank the preceptors for all they do for our program,” said Barr. “I think the preceptors appreciated the personal thank-you note written by our students just as much as the treats.”
Other activities included hosting a breakfast for faculty, staff and students, handing out PA week T-shirts, hosting a lunch for faculty and staff, and photo contests.
HPU’s physician assistant program launched in fall of 2017 in HPU’s Congdon School of Health Sciences. The Congdon School of Health Sciences and Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy are housed in Congdon Hall, a cornerstone for health and science innovation on HPU’s campus.
