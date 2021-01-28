HIGH POINT, N.C., Jan. 28, 2021 – High Point University students Gabrielle Listorti and Helen de Weissenbruch, both sophomore interior design majors, have been awarded the Bill and Bonnie Peterson Endowed Scholarship.
The scholarship is awarded to students in the HPU School of Art and Design who are studying visual merchandising or interior design and plan to pursue careers in the home furnishings industry.
Established in 2001, the scholarship is named for Wilbert “Bill” Peterson, co-founder of Furniture Today, and his wife, Bonnie. Peterson was highly regarded for his integrity, understanding of the home furnishings industry and contributions through journalism. During his career, he received many industry honors, including the Pillar of the Industry Award, the Distinguished Home Furnishings Journalism Award, and was inducted into the Furniture Writers Hall of Fame.
Listorti, a Watchung, New Jersey native, is a member of Kappa Delta Sorority. After graduation Gabrielle plans to establish her own interior design firm and design a custom line of throw pillows and blankets.
“I am beyond forever grateful for this scholarship,” says Listorti. “It allows me to stay at this beautiful university and continue accomplishing my dreams to become an interior designer. I am truly blessed and thank God every day for it.”
A native of Ohain, Belgium, de Weissenbruch is a member of HPU’s club equestrian team. She plans to establish her own company focusing on real estate investment and the home furnishings industry.
“I’m so thankful to have received this scholarship,” says de Weissenbruch. “I’m proud to be part of a university that supports its students in their educational journey like HPU does.”
At High Point University, every student receives an extraordinary education in an inspiring environment with caring people.® HPU, located in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, is a liberal arts institution with 5,600 undergraduate and graduate students. It is ranked No. 1 by U.S. News and World Report for Best Regional Colleges in the South and No. 1 for Most Innovative Regional Colleges in the South. The Princeton Review named HPU in the 2021 edition of “The Best 386 Colleges” and on the Best Southeastern Colleges “2021 Best Colleges: Region by Region” list. HPU was recognized as a Great School for Business Majors and a Great School for Communication Majors. HPU was also recognized for Best College Dorms (No. 1), Most Beautiful Campus (No. 9), Best Career Services (No. 19) and Most Active Student Government (No. 19). For 10 years in a row, HPU has been named a College of Distinction with special recognition for career development, business and education programs, and The National Council on Teacher Quality ranks HPU’s elementary education program as one of the best in the nation. The university has 60 undergraduate majors, 63 undergraduate minors and 14 graduate degree programs. It is a member of the NCAA, Division I and the Big South Conference. Visit High Point University on the web at highpoint.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.