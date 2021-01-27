HIGH POINT, N.C., Jan. 27, 2021 – The Earl N. Phillips School of Business at High Point University awarded seniors Hayden Baker and Anthony Frezza with the Ollie Bieniemy Jr. Endowed Scholarship.
The Bieniemy Scholarship is one of the most prestigious scholarships offered by the Phillips School of Business. It was established in memory of Ollie Bieniemy Jr. in 2006 by his industry friends and colleagues. Bieniemy was the first advertising director of Furniture Today, the leading weekly business newspaper of the United States furniture industry. He was an integral part of the publication’s launch in 1976, bringing his passion for the industry as well as his ability to implement start-up goals. Bieniemy is remembered for his marketing acumen and relationship skills.
Baker, a business administration major and finance and sales minor, is from Austin, Texas. He is a midfielder on the HPU’s men's lacrosse team, a member of the Sales Club, a Junior
Marshall, and a volunteer at Big Brothers Big Sisters and Habitat for Humanity in the High Point area. He is also a member of Alpha Lambda Delta Honor Society, Sigma Alpha Pi, Alpha Chi Honor Society and Delta mu Delta Honor Society.
“To me, this scholarship embodies what it means to be a part of High Point University,” says Baker. “Receiving this scholarship has been a sign that people involved in this program want you to succeed and help you reach your goals. This scholarship continues to be a driving force for me and motivates me to continue reaching out to others and helping them achieve their own goals while striving for mine as well.”
Frezza, an accounting major, is from Orlando, Florida. He is involved in the Student Justice Program and has been a resident assistant since sophomore year.
“I feel honored to have received this scholarship,” says Frezza. “Not only does it help me financially, but it shows that my hard work is truly paying off. This really motivates me to continue working hard, for this is only just the beginning.”
The merit-based scholarship is awarded to HPU seniors who best exemplify the values of the Phillips School of Business. Criteria for selection includes academic performance, university and community service, extracurricular activities, brightness of character and work ethic.
