HIGH POINT, N.C., Sept. 14, 2021 – High Point University invites the community to campus for an exciting lineup of cultural events. The fall schedule includes a variety of exhibits, speakers, art, music and theater performances.
Triad residents can sign up to receive email updates about community events at HPU throughout the year by visiting www.highpoint.edu/community/enrichmentseries/.
More information and the complete list of community events can be found at www.highpoint.edu/culturalprograms/events-page/.
They also can receive notifications about events by downloading the HPU Community App at www.highpoint.edu/communityapp.
Nicole McCormick’s Santiago Exhibit in the Sechrest Art Gallery will be open until Oct. 8. The gallery is open Tuesday – Friday 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. In her works, Santiago portrays semi-autobiographical scenes of everyday life, rejecting the grandiose instead of the mundane, a contemporary nod to 17th-century Dutch genre paintings. The non-heroic characters in her works are embedded in the throes of domestic mundanity, even when those characters are marginalized or seemingly absent. The artist invites the viewer to explore deeper narrative layers, divulging a moodier undercurrent of universal grief, humor and selfless devotion.
The Annual Fall Dance Concert is will be performed Sept. 30 – Oct. 2 at 7:30 p.m. in the Pauline Theater in Hayworth Fine Arts Center. It will feature choreography by faculty and guest artist Denise Murphy. The four pieces will be ballet and contemporary and are all new work created for this concert. Free tickets are available at www.highpoint.edu/theater/tickets/. A livestream will also be available.
Jessica Singerman’s Of Stones, Earth and Air Exhibit in the Sechrest Art Gallery will be open Oct. 25 – Dec. 17. The gallery is open Tuesday – Friday 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The artist is inspired by the poetry of nature, including color and light in the landscape, seasons and the passing of time. The work is a kind of meditation and a love letter to life and painting. She wants her work to create wonder for people and to be evocative of the outdoor spaces that inspire us, like mountains, valleys and skies.
“Something Wicked This Way Comes” will be performed on Oct. 21 – 23 and on Oct. 25 – 27 from 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. and on Oct. 24 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Empty Space Theater. “Something Wicked This Way Comes” shows Shakespeare’s dark side. With scenes from plays such as “Macbeth,” “Hamlet” and the very Game of Thrones-esque “Titus Andronicus,” the evening showcases ghosts, witches and the truly bizarre from the mind of William Shakespeare. Tickets will be available at www.highpoint.edu/theater/tickets/ starting on Oct. 4.
The High Point University Wind Ensemble, under the direction of associate professor of music, Dr. Brian Meixner, presents a Halloween concert, “Hallowinds” on Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center. This fun concert will include music from Johan De Meij’s “The Lord of the Rings,” selections from “Harry Potter” films, music from the movie “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” and other items in the spirit of Halloween. Wear your favorite costume and join in the fun.
High Point University will present its annual Gunther E. Rothenberg Seminar in Military History from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 30. The event will be held in the Webb Conference Center and is open to the public. To register for the event, contact Dr. Frederick Schneid at fschneid@highpoint.edu.
The theme for this year’s event is “Twenty Years since 9/11.” Dr. George L. Simpson, retired HPU history professor, will discuss "Wither the Middle East: Change and Continuity Two Decades since 9/11." John H. Gill, of the Near East–South Asia Center for Strategic Studies in Washington, D.C., will discuss the topic titled “Afghanistan, Pakistan, and India: A Regional Perspective on South Asia since 2001.” Dr. Mark Gerges, Deputy Director, Department of Military History, U.S. Army Command and General Staff College, in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas will make a presentation. His topic is “Meet the New Army--Same as the Old Army: We Won't Get Fooled Again."
The High Point University Jazz Ensemble, under the leadership of Dr. Robert Faub, adjunct instructor of saxophone and composition, will present a concert at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 9 in HPU’s Empty Space Theatre. This performance will include a combination of traditional and modern jazz from varying periods, featuring student performers in numerous roles. Celebrate the history of jazz with the HPU Jazz Ensemble.
“Working! The Musical” will be performed Nov. 18 – 21 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Nov. 21 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center. This musical, based on the 1974 book “Working: People Talk About What They Do All Day and How They Feel About What They Do” by Studs Terkel, was written by Stephen Schwartz and includes music by Schwartz, Craig Carnelia, Micki Grant, Mary Rodgers, James Taylor, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. It features monologues and songs performed by a variety of working-class people, taken from the interviews in the book, and is meant to compel the audience to look at the person behind the job. These characters portray the need to find dignity in even the most seemingly mundane employment, the reward of taking pride in one’s work, no matter how humble, and the legacies of parents either passing down professions from one generation to the next or striving to enable better working lives for their children. Livestream will also be available. Tickets will be available at www.highpoint.edu/theater/tickets/starting on Oct. 28.
The High Point Community Orchestra, under the direction of associate professor of music, Dr. Brian Meixner, presents “An American in Paris” on Nov. 29 at 7:30 p.m. in HPU’s Hayworth Fine Arts Center. This performance features the music of great French composers through history that celebrates France’s rich musical heritage. Music by Hector Berlioz, George Bizet, Maurice Ravel, and selections from “An American in Paris” by the great American composer, George Gershwin are on the program. Featured soloists are HPU instructor of flute, Lissie Shanahan, and the winner of the 2021 HPU Student Concerto Competition.
The Annual Holiday Choral Concert will be held on Dec. 4 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in HPU’s Hayworth Fine Arts Center. The Holiday Choral Concert will be the beloved Part I of George Frideric Handel’s MESSIAH, performed by the university choral ensembles, accompanied by orchestra and featuring student soloists. No tickets are needed and all are invited.
HPU’s Instrumental Ensemble Holiday Concert is scheduled for Dec. 5 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Cottrell Amphitheatre. The one-hour event will include performances of holiday music by the HPU Community Orchestra, Wind Ensemble, Jazz Ensemble, Percussion Ensemble and several small instrumental groups. Bring a blanket, enjoy some hot cocoa and get into the holiday spirit.
The North Carolina Symphony: Holiday POPS Concert will be held on Dec. 7 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in HPU’s Hayworth Fine Arts Center. Holiday Pops is a North Carolina Symphony tradition and a favorite with audiences around the state. The festive concert showcases seasonal favorites and the always popular sing-a-long. Founded in 1932, the North Carolina Symphony is a full-time professional orchestra under the artistic leadership of Music Director Grant Llewellyn.
High Point University’s Annual Lessons and Carols Service will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 8 in the Charles E. Hayworth Memorial Chapel. This event is free and open to the public. This special candlelight service is the final Chapel service of the fall semester, bringing the community together to remember and retell the Christmas story. The service will feature members of the university community reading scripture and music led by the Chapel Choir. The service is based on the traditional Festival of Lessons and Carols from King’s College, Cambridge, England.
