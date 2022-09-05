HPU Announces Community Enrichment Series This Fall
HIGH POINT, N.C., Sept. 5, 2022 – High Point University invites the community to campus for an exciting lineup of cultural events. The fall schedule includes a variety of speakers, art, music and theater performances.
Triad residents can sign up to receive email updates about community events at HPU throughout the year by visiting this link. More information and the complete list of community events can be found at https://www.highpoint.edu/live/. You also can receive notifications about events by downloading the HPU Community App here.
Reception and Artist Talk at Sechrest Art Gallery on Sept. 21, Oct. 19 and Nov. 7 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. The September event will feature Parker Reinecker’s new photography work. In October, the exhibit will feature recent work by HPU’s art and graphic design faculty at the 2022 Faculty Biennial Exhibition. In November, Christi Harris will display her show of painting and mixed media. No tickets are required for these events.
“Collaborations,” the fall dance concert, will be performed Sept. 29-30 and Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center. The fall concert will feature new works by faculty and guest artists, including Lindsey Howie, assistant professor of dance, and guest artist Micah Geyer. You can reserve tickets at https://www.highpoint.edu/theater/tickets/.
“The Wolves,” by Sarah DeLappe, is a play that will take place in the Empty Space Theater. The performances are Oct. 20-22 and 24-26 at 7:30 p.m., and on Oct. 23 at 2 p.m. “The Wolves” revolves around a girls’ indoor soccer team navigating big questions and tiny battles from the safety of their suburban stretch circle. This show is a portrait of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for nine American girls who just want to score some goals. Tickets can be reserved at https://www.highpoint.edu/theater/tickets/.
HPU’s wind ensemble presents “American Portraits” on Friday, Nov. 4, at 7:30 p.m. in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center. Under the direction of Dr. Brian Meixner, associate professor of music, the ensemble will feature music by American composers that celebrates American history, heritage and culture. Join HPU for an evening of American music for winds! You can reserve complimentary tickets at www.highpoint.edu/music/concerts.
Join the Instrumental Chamber Ensembles for a concert on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 7:30 p.m. in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center. This performance will feature all the small ensembles in the music department. Groups include the Percussion Ensemble, Clarinet Choir, Brass Ensemble, Chamber strings and more. The program will include varied repertoire that will engage all audiences. More details will be available at www.highpoint.edu/music/concerts.
High Point University will honor hundreds of men and women at the 12th Annual Veterans Day Celebration on Nov. 11 at 8 a.m. in the Nido and Mariana Qubein Conference Center. The program will include a complimentary breakfast, a patriotic salute and will recognize students leading initiatives to support veterans. More details will be provided as the event nears at https://www.highpoint.edu/community/event/veterans-day/.
The High Point University Jazz Ensemble, under the leadership of Dr. Robert Faub, adjunct instructor of saxophone and composition, will present a concert at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15 in HPU’s Empty Space Theatre. This performance will include a combination of traditional and modern jazz from varying periods, featuring student performers in numerous roles. Celebrate the history of jazz with the HPU Jazz Ensemble. Reserve complimentary tickets at www.highpoint.edu/music/concerts.
Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” will be performed Nov. 18-19 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. in the Pauline Theater in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center. This is a contemporary take on the classic musical featuring beloved songs like “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible/It’s Possible” and “Ten Minutes Ago.” The musical also features an updated, hilarious and romantic libretto by Tony Award nominee Douglas Carter Beane. Tickets can be reserved at https://www.highpoint.edu/theater/tickets/.
The High Point Community Orchestra, under the direction of Dr. Brian Meixner, associate professor of music, presents “Awakenings” on Nov. 28 at 7:30 p.m. in HPU’s Hayworth Fine Arts Center. This performance will include Beethoven’s epic Symphony No. 5 and Joseph Curiale’s “Awakening.” Both works have a “triumph over adversity” theme that audience members will find inspiring. Also featured on the program will be the winner of the 2022-23 HPU Student Concerto Competition. Reserve your complimentary tickets at www.highpoint.edu/music/concerts.
Join HPU for “Festive and Bright,” the annual holiday choral concert on Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center. The concert will feature a collection of Christmas and Hannukah classics sung by the combined choir and accompanied by the HPU orchestra. Complimentary tickets should be reserved at www.highpoint.edu/music/concerts.
HPU’s Department of Theater and Dance invites the public to the “Nutcracker in a Nutshell” on Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. in Hayworth Chapel. The department will perform selections from Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Suite.” Tickets can be reserved at https://www.highpoint.edu/theater/tickets/.
HPU’s Instrumental Ensemble Holiday Concert, “Celebrate the Holidays,” is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. in the Cottrell Amphitheater. The one-hour event will include performances of holiday music by the HPU Community Orchestra, Wind Ensemble, Jazz Ensemble, Percussion Ensemble and several small instrumental groups. Bring a blanket, enjoy some hot cocoa and get into the holiday spirit.
High Point University’s Annual Lessons and Carols Service will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 7 in the Charles E. Hayworth Memorial Chapel. This event is free and open to the public. This special candlelight service is the final Chapel service of the fall semester, bringing the community together to remember and retell the Christmas story. The service will feature members of the university community reading scripture and music led by the Chapel Choir. The service is based on the traditional Festival of Lessons and Carols from King’s College, Cambridge, England. Tickets are not required for this event.
HPU invites the community to the 51st Annual Community Prayer Breakfast on Dec. 9 at 8 a.m. in the Nido and Mariana Qubein Conference Center. The Community Prayer Breakfast is one of HPU’s timeless Christmas traditions. The event includes complimentary food, an inspiring message from a featured speaker and special music provided by the High Point University Chapel Choir. More details will be provided.
