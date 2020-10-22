HIGH POINT, N.C., Oct. 22, 2020 – High Point University faculty and students recently received the following academic and professional awards and recognitions.
HPU President Dr. Nido Qubein Serves as Panelist for GIC Conference
HPU President Dr. Nido Qubein served as one of two expert panelists during the Global Interdependence Center’s Annual Executive Briefing, titled Analyzing Pandemics: Economic and Policy Impacts.
“COVID on Campus” was the theme of this year’s Executive Briefing, which featured Qubein and Ali A. Houshmand, president of Rowan University. In front of a virtual audience, Qubein discussed how HPU has successfully balanced pandemic complexities this fall semester. In the spring when the pandemic affected the Triad, Qubein commissioned HPU’s Health and Safety Task Force to implement new campus protocols that followed local, state and federal guidelines.
The Global Interdependence Center is a nonprofit organization that seeks to stimulate thoughtful, global dialogue on a wide range of issues that affect the international community.
Senior Peyton Carrington Accepted into the Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange Program for You Professionals
Peyton Carrington, a senior communications major with a track in event management and marketing minor, was accepted into the 37th cohort of the Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange Program for Young Professionals (CBYX). She was selected as one of the 75 out of 400 applicants nationwide.
CBYX is a diplomatic exchange program that allows 75 Americans and 75 Germans to study, intern and live with host families in each other’s countries. She worked on her essay-based application and completed individual and group interviews in Washington, D.C., last semester to secure her spot in this program.
“It is a great honor to be one of three students in North Carolina to be selected to participate to CBYX,” says Carrington. “This was my second time applying for the program, and I was excited to hear that my hard work paid off. I look forward to learning more about the German culture and how to be a diplomat between the United States and Germany.”
On campus, she works as a Campus Concierge and supplemental instruction leader. She is also part of HPU’s Honors Scholars Program and a pledge for the service fraternity, Alpha Phi Omega.
Dr. Colin Carriker Named a Fellow of the American Heart Association
Dr. Colin Carriker, assistant professor of exercise science, has been named a Fellow of the American Heart Association. Fellows of the American Heart Association are elected by one of the 16 different AHA Scientific Councils. This career achievement provides a means to recognize and award Premium Professional members for excellence, innovative and sustained contributions in the areas of scholarship, practice and/or education, and volunteer service and/or leadership within the AHA.
As a Fellow elected by the Council on Lifestyle and Cardiometabolic Health, Carriker will continue to support the council’s objectives focused on nutrition, physical activity, obesity, diabetes, lipids, and the behaviors related to these conditions and how they contribute to the development of cardiovascular diseases. Fellows show significant volunteer service to the AHA/ASA at the council, national, affiliate and/or local level including participation in council committees, participation in advocacy efforts, and shared expertise through research and scholarship activities.
“As a Fellow of the American Heart Association, I’m honored to be recognized for my service and sustained scholarship contributions to the American Heart Association each year,” says Carriker. “I want to thank all my colleagues and students who provided countless hours of collaboration on various projects, publications, presentations and volunteer initiatives. It is because of the quality network of people working beside me that allows me to be recognized at this level.”
Carriker currently serves as the Advocacy Ambassador for the Council on Lifestyle and Cardiometabolic Health, through which he supports numerous AHA advocacy efforts. In this role, he also serves on the LIFESTYLE Leadership Committee and provides regular updates to the leadership team, often relaying information from the AHA’s policy research team.
Dr. Veronica Segarra Named Top 100 LatinX Scientists
Dr. Veronica Segarra, interim chair and assistant professor of biology, was recently recognized by Cell Mentor on their “100 of the Most Inspiring Hispanic/Latinx Scientists Working in the United States” list.
The list is selected based on scholarly achievements, mentoring excellence, and commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. The aim in assembling the list is to put an end to the harmful myth that there are not enough diverse scientists to give seminars, serve as panelists or fill scientific positions. Cell Mentor highlighted scientists encompassing careers within academia, government and biotech and showcased individuals committed to serving diverse student populations at Hispanic-serving institutions.
“To be included on this list is such a big honor,” says Segarra. “The list includes scientists and colleagues that I consider mentors and hold in the highest regard. I hope that young scientists, especially those that can relate to the backgrounds of the scientists included on this list, will be inspired to pursue their academic training in a way that allows them to find unique and authentic ways to contribute to the communities they belong to now and in the future.”
Dr. Comfort Boateng Selected to be Grant Reviewer and Receives Travel Award
Dr. Comfort Boateng, assistant professor of basic pharmaceutical sciences, was selected by the National Institutes of Health’s Center for Scientific Review this year to serve as a reviewer for two grant study sections. They include “Step Up for Substance Use Disorders: A Drug Target Initiative for Scientists Engaged in Fundamental Research” and “Drug Discovery for the Nervous System Study Section: Molecular, Cellular and Developmental Neuroscience Integrated Review Group.”
As a grant reviewer, Boateng is charged with reviewing submitted research proposals to NIH’s grant funding mechanisms for central nervous system drug discovery.
Boateng also received the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology Travel Award for 2020. The award offers an opportunity to attend an outstanding scientific program in clinical and basic research on brain behavior and drug interactions; become aware of the most recent, and often unpublished, advances in psychopharmacology; and meet and interact with internationally distinguished researchers and scientists. She will present her research at the virtual meeting in December and at the 2021 meeting in Puerto Rico.
“It is an honor for me to receive these recognitions, as it shows that my research has been valued by distinguished researchers at the forefront of the neuropsychopharmacology field,” says Boateng. “This will allow me to have greater involvement in advances in understanding of how translational aspects of psychopharmacology research contribute to the treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders.”
Dr. Kirstin Squint Contributes to 2020 American Book Award-Winning Collection, ‘Appalachian Reckoning’
Dr. Kirstin Squint, associate professor of English, is a contributor to “Appalachian Reckoning: A Region Responds to Hillbilly Elegy,” which recently received the 2020 American Book Award for criticism and the 2019 Weatherford Award for best book in Appalachian cultures by Berea College and the Appalachian Studies Association.
Squint included an essay titled “Kentucky, Coming and Going” in the book. Her essay is a memoir piece that focuses on both of her grandmothers’ journeys out of rural southeastern Kentucky and the personal struggles they experienced. The essay also details the ways in which Squint’s family has moved in and out of Appalachia since the late 18th century.
“It is exciting to be a part of a book that provides such an important and multi-faceted perspective of Appalachian culture and lifeways and has received significant accolades and media attention,” says Squint. “Because I usually write literary criticism, it has also been a new experience to share my memoir piece with a large audience; however, I have received enthusiastic feedback at public readings of the book, especially from fellow Appalachians with similar family stories.”
Squint is alsothe author of “LeAnne Howe at the Intersections of Southern and Native American Literature,” a co-editor of “Swamp Souths: Literary and Cultural Ecologies,” and the editor of “Conversations with LeAnne Howe.” She currently holds the Whichard Visiting Distinguished Professorship in the Humanities at East Carolina University, where she is hosted by the Department of English and the program in Gender Studies.
