HIGH POINT, N.C. – High Point University continues to navigate the challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic. To ensure the safety and success of students remain HPU’s top priorities, the university has made necessary adjustments to the fall 2020 semester.
“The calendar adjustments are made specifically with the safety of students, their hometown communities, faculty, staff, and the greater High Point community in mind,” says HPU President Nido Qubein. “Reducing travel, particularly widely dispersed movement throughout the nation and world, is critical to managing virus spread.”
President Qubein commissioned a Health and Safety Task Force in April, chaired by Dr. Daniel Erb, founding dean of HPU’s Congdon School of Health Sciences, to prepare for in-person classes to resume in the fall and to assess, develop and implement a plan to ensure the health and safety of the entire campus community in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The following changes have been made to HPU’s fall 2020 semester:
The fall 2020 semester will begin one week early.
Freshmen will move in Aug. 13-15.
Upperclassmen will move in Aug. 16-17.
Classes will begin on Tuesday, Aug. 18.
Fall Break is being removed from the academic calendar this year.
The final day of classroom instruction will be Tuesday, Nov. 24. Students will then return home for reading days and to take exams online.
Online exams will happen on Wednesday, Dec. 2 through Friday, Dec. 4, and on Monday, Dec. 7 through Wednesday, Dec. 9.
Online health pre-screenings for both students and employees before arriving to campus.
