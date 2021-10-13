HIGH POINT PUBLIC LIBRARY TO HOST SPOOKY SCIENCE EVENT
HIGH POINT, N.C. (Oct. 13, 2021) – On Saturday, Oct. 30, from 4 – 7 p.m., the library will host High Point University’s annual HPUniverse Day. This year the festival’s theme is spooky science. The event will feature a wide range of space science, including rocket launches, moon crater demonstrations, a gravity gym and much more.
Visitors are encouraged to explore space, science and beyond through 20 different learning stations and activities. Prizes will be awarded for visiting multiple stations. While many activities are geared towards kids and their families, there are several for adults to enjoy.
HPUniverse Day: Spooky Science Edition is a free educational outreach event sponsored by the Department of Physics at High Point University each fall. It is inspired by AstroFest, a festival held each year in the Department of Astronomy & Astrophysics at Penn State University.
Volunteers include HPU professors, students and local amateur astronomers. Over 3,000 people have attended HPUniverse Day since the first event in 2014.
The event is free, but a donation of gently used or new children’s books is requested. Costumes are encouraged. To register, call the library at 336.883.3666 or online at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/508084AAFA72EA3FF2-spooky.
The City of High Point aims to serve as the catalyst for bringing together the community’s human, economic and civic resources for the purpose of creating the single most livable, safe and prosperous community in America.
For more information on the City, visit www.highpointnc.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.