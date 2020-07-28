HIGH POINT, NC (July 28, 2020) The High Point Museum reopened its Free Little Library which has been closed since the pandemic began in mid-March. All items have been quarantined and sanitized.
During this time, library users are invited to take a book and keep it. Other precautions that the Museum asks users is to wash/sanitize hands before and after taking a book; please do not visit if you are sick and also do not linger at the Little Free Library.
Currently, the Museum remains closed to the public although the Historical Park buildings are closed visitors are welcome to enjoy the grounds.
The High Point Museum, a division of the High Point Public Library, shares Greater High Point’s history, provides perspective for current issues, and strengthens the sense of community.
The City of High Point aims to serve as the catalyst for bringing together the community’s human, economic and civic resources for the purpose of creating the single most livable, safe and prosperous community in America. For more information on the City, visit www.highpointnc.gov
