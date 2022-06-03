HIGH POINT MUSEUM PLANS ENGLISH COUNTRY DANCES
HIGH POINT, N.C. (June. 1, 2022) - The High Point Museum will host English Country Dances in the Lecture Gallery on Saturday, June 11, from 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
Come try out some popular English country dances of the late 18th and early 19th century that you may have seen in shows like “Bridgerton” or “Pride and Prejudice.” Classes are 30-45 minutes long and will begin at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Dancing was a social activity enjoyed by most colonists and early Americans, and participants will learn not only 18th and 19th-century dances but also social skills and practices of the time.
Many early Americans used dancing instructors to learn different dances and polish their skills. Visitors can step back in time as they follow along with Ruth and Frans Verbunt, the dance instructors for the day’s lessons. Dancers are welcome to wear historical costumes to feel even more like an early American.
“Dances and balls provided a safe and chaperoned environment for men and women to interact,” said Curator of Education Sara Blanchett. “It was the perfect way to flirt and find yourself a proper match. We are still using the same social practices today. Going to the club or a party in the 21st-century version of a dance or a ball. The goal has not changed at all.”
No experience is necessary. All ages welcome. This is a free event for all ages.
