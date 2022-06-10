High Point Museum July Calendar of Events

Saturdays, July 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park

Come watch our costumed blacksmith in action as he crafts various iron pieces. All ages welcome to this free, drop-in event.

Saturday, July 2, 10am – 4:30

Quill Pen Writing in the Historical Park

The “Declaration of Independence” is waiting for your signature! Practice your penmanship with quills and black walnut ink provided by our costumed interpreters. FREE. All ages welcome. Drop-in.

Saturday, July 30, 10am – 2pm

Seasonal Sensory Bottles in Little Red Schoolhouse

What is your favorite season? Do you prefer the freshness of Spring, the warmth of Summer, the crisp air of Fall, or the frost of Winter? You can enjoy your favorite season year-round by making a seasonal sensory bottle with us! Choose items that represent your season, fill with water, and take home your own little bottle of seasonal Zen. All ages welcome. FREE. Drop-in. 

Sunday, July 31, 6pm – 7:30pm

Arts Splash Concert in the Historical Park

Enjoy the country music of Donna Hughes & Friends while relaxing in the Historical Park!  We’ll move inside the museum in case of rain. Brought to you by the High Point Area Arts Council and the High Point Museum.  FREE.  Drop-in. 

For more information on these events call 336-885-1859 or visit www.highpointmuseum.org

