High Point Museum July Calendar of Events
Saturdays, July 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park
Come watch our costumed blacksmith in action as he crafts various iron pieces. All ages welcome to this free, drop-in event.
Saturday, July 2, 10am – 4:30
Quill Pen Writing in the Historical Park
The “Declaration of Independence” is waiting for your signature! Practice your penmanship with quills and black walnut ink provided by our costumed interpreters. FREE. All ages welcome. Drop-in.
Saturday, July 30, 10am – 2pm
Seasonal Sensory Bottles in Little Red Schoolhouse
What is your favorite season? Do you prefer the freshness of Spring, the warmth of Summer, the crisp air of Fall, or the frost of Winter? You can enjoy your favorite season year-round by making a seasonal sensory bottle with us! Choose items that represent your season, fill with water, and take home your own little bottle of seasonal Zen. All ages welcome. FREE. Drop-in.
Sunday, July 31, 6pm – 7:30pm
Arts Splash Concert in the Historical Park
Enjoy the country music of Donna Hughes & Friends while relaxing in the Historical Park! We’ll move inside the museum in case of rain. Brought to you by the High Point Area Arts Council and the High Point Museum. FREE. Drop-in.
For more information on these events call 336-885-1859 or visit www.highpointmuseum.org
