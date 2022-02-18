HIGH POINT MUSEUM JOINS UNPLUG COLLABORATIVE FOR NATIONAL DAY OF UNPLUGGING 2022
HIGH POINT, N.C. (Feb. 18, 2022) The High Point Museum will join Unplug Collaborative’s Unplugged Village™ to celebrate the National Day of Unplugging with a quilt project in the Little Red Schoolhouse on March 5 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., encouraging attendees to disconnect from devices and charge up community connection.
National Day of Unplugging is an awareness campaign that promotes a 24-hour respite from technology. For more than a decade, schools, religious institutions and businesses have collaborated with National Day of Unplugging to inspire healthy life/tech balance within their communities. Participation is open to anyone who wishes to elevate human connection over digital engagement. Join the High Point Museum and spend an hour or a full day away from technology on National Day of Unplugging, from sundown on March 4 to sundown on March 5.
The museum welcomes visitors to create a quilt square for our Community Quilt. After taking a break from your devices starting the evening before, stop by the Little Red Schoolhouse on March 5 to sew, draw and decorate a square of fabric. The final quilt will be showcased alongside the museum’s current exhibition Domestic Art. Visitors will be able to make their square at the museum that day or take it home and bring back their finished square before April 1.
Along with community members, the museum has partnered with local Little Free Libraries, parks and museums to create their own squares for the quilt. Organizations include the Latino Family Center of Greater High Point, Nido & Mariana Qubein Children's Museum, High Point Parks & Recreation, Washington Street Park Little Free Library, Junior League of High Point, High Point Historical Society and more. The museum will offer additional chances to create a square on subsequent Saturdays in March.
This is a free event for all ages. The High Point Museum adheres to all Guilford county Covid-19 guidelines.
The High Point Museum, a division of the High Point Public Library, shares Greater High Point’s history, provides perspective for current issues, and strengthens the sense of community.
The City of High Point aims to serve as the catalyst for bringing together the community’s human, economic and civic resources for the purpose of creating the single most livable, safe and prosperous community in America. For more information on the City, visit www.highpointnc.gov
The Unplugged Village™ is a project of Unplug Collaborative-home to National Day of Unplugging, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides resources to communities working to elevate human connection over digital engagement. Participating cities include Staten Island, NY; San Diego, CA; High Point, NC; Austin, TX; Washington DC; Los Angeles, CA; Philadelphia, PA. Big thanks goes to the NDU 2022 Presenting Partner Wikki Stix.
