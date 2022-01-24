HIGH POINT MUSEUM HOSTS “I AM BLACK HISTORY,” A FOUR-PART VIRTUAL SERIES ON RESEARCHING YOUR GENEALOGY
HIGH POINT, N.C. (Jan. 24, 2021) - The High Point Museum will host a virtual four-part series about genealogy research titled “I am Black History” on Saturdays in February at 11 a.m.
Presented by The High Point Museum, The High Point Public Library and Yaliks American Art & Cultural Movement, this program will explore various ways to research genealogy and give attendees tools to continue their journey beyond the series.
On Feb. 5, High Point Museum’s Curator of Education, Sara Blanchett, will present “Beginner’s Luck.” Genealogical research can be an emotional journey, especially for those who have experienced the adoption process. For an adoptee, the roadblock of finding one’s heritage and identity can begin with genetic testing. Blanchett will discuss her current path down the road of her own self-discovery.
On Feb. 12, Angela Roach Roberson will present “A Snapshot of Color and Wealth.” Color indicates class, and wealth indicates assets. To understand the interlocking systems of capitalism and racism in U.S. History, follow along as Roberson traces the assets of three African American couples in Pitt County, N.C., through her genealogical research.
On Feb. 19, Marcellaus Joiner of the Heritage Research Center will present “Using Social Media for Genealogy.” A recent revolution in online communication has transformed the way genealogists network. Some have found themselves left out of the loop but with so much to offer. What is the most effective way to use social media channels to reach out to others? Joiner explores these options.
On Feb. 26, The Black GenEx Genealogy Experience will host a three-hour program. From 10 to 11 a.m., “Black GENeX Coaching and Consultations” will provide a mini quick start on genealogy with individual 15-minute consultations and a time for questions. “FOUNDeX: Introduction to African American eXperience” will be from 11 a.m. to noon and will offer an active-learning introduction to family history research that demonstrates basic methods, resources and tools used to research and record the ancestry of African American families. Finally, from noon to 1 p.m., FOUNDeX attendees 80 years old and over are invited to an after-party with a special Q&A session. Registration is required for this event.
“We as African Americans have similar but different backgrounds and history,” said Director of Yaliks American Art & Cultural Movement Phyllis Bridges. “I think it's quite fascinating to hear and learn from the different stories in order to discover who we really are and where we come from. Our commonplace of origin is Africa. I'm sure this genealogy series will help someone discover more about their family history and will provide more resources to help them along their journey.”
This is a free event open to the public. Attendees will be asked to register in advance for each program. Registration will begin by Feb. 1 and can be found at highpointmuseum.org. The Museum adheres to all county COVID-19 regulations.
The High Point Museum, a division of the High Point Public Library, shares Greater High Point’s history, provides perspective for current issues, and strengthens the sense of community.
The City of High Point aims to serve as the catalyst for bringing together the community’s human, economic and civic resources for the purpose of creating the single most livable, safe and prosperous community in America. For more information on the City, visit www.highpointnc.gov
