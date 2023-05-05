High Point Museum Hosts Gilded Age Wife Virtual Program
HIGH POINT, N.C. (May. 2, 2023) - The High Point Museum will host a virtual program titled “The Not-So-Golden Life of the Gilded Age Wife” on Thursday, May 25, at 5:30 p.m.
In connection with the Museum’s current exhibition, “Fields & Feathers: Hunting at Deep River Lodge, 1895-1935,” the program, facilitated by Ehris Urban & Velya Jancz-Urban, will explore women’s roles around the time documented in the exhibition.
Although Gilded Age women in the upper and lower classes had many differences, they had one similarity. Women, viewed as second best to men, were expected to be content with their role in society. Urban and Jancz-Urban will cover topics such as ovariotomies, sedation of menopausal women, free-bleeding, tapeworm larvae, meat masks, mourning and hidden mother photos.
Ehris Urban, owner of Grounded Holistic Wellness, is a graduate of Western Connecticut State University with a B.A. in anthropology and sociology. She is also a certified ESL teacher and a graduate of the New England School of Homeopathy.
Velya Jancz-Urban has been a high school English and history teacher, gifted elementary teacher and hands-on science teacher. Moving into a 1770 Connecticut farmhouse ignited her obsession with taboo women's history (“herstory” unsanitized).
“Women’s roles and experiences are often glossed over around this time period,” said Museum Curator of Education Sara Blanchett. “I am excited for the community to hear Ehris and Velya’s fascinating presentation on the lives of upper and lower-class Gilded Age women.”
This is a free virtual event, open to the public. Those interested in joining can find the Zoom link on the museum’s website and Facebook page. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82673797065?pwd=V0RoeVhtL25JSGxJS3FSQ1N4OUVMZz09.
The High Point Museum, a division of the High Point Public Library, shares Greater High Point’s history, provides perspective for current issues, and strengthens the sense of community.
